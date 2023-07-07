[SBS Star] '34' Han Seung Yeon Tells the Pros and Cons of Appearing Younger than Her Age

이미지 확대하기

Actor/member of K-pop girl group KARA Han Seung Yeon talked about her exceptionally young appearance and all the good and bad that comes with it.Han Seung Yeon's interview for her new film 'Close Relationship' was released on July 7.Born in 1988, Han Seung Yeon was 18 years old when she debuted as a KARA member in 2007.Han Seung Yeon has been regarded as one of the most youthful-looking stars in Korean show business until now, at the age of 34.KARA made their first comeback in seven years last year, marking the 15th anniversary of their debut.Han Seung Yeon looking significantly younger than her age, along with her undiminishing charm and charisma on stage, has drawn a lot of attention.When questioned if her strikingly younger-looking face limits her acting career, Han Seung Yeon candidly admitted that her looks have been influencing her acting career."It had been causing me problems ever since I decided to pursue a career in acting.", she said."Looking back, some people liked me for having a younger-looking face while others didn't because they thought that I didn't look mature enough for the role. Maybe I should have acted better or executed the concept better to overcome the shortcomings.""After all, it's my face. I'll have to deal with it.", she remarked with a smile."What matters, I believe, is accomplishing the things that I'm good at. I've been doing this job for far too long to let go of times regretting the things I couldn't have."Han Seung Yeon, on the other hand, agrees her young appearance has benefits that perhaps outweigh the drawbacks."When it comes to the casting process, having a younger-looking face is far more of an advantage than a disadvantage.", she stated."I'm not sure how long I'll be able to keep up my appearance, and it's quite stressful. But now I got to enjoy getting comments like that. Even KARA's younger members think I'm adorable."Then she added, "I believe people think I look younger because they only see me on television where I'm always smiling. When people meet and talk to me in person, they say I don't seem that young.""There were other stars before me who appeared to be much younger than their actual age. It would be an honor if I could be acknowledged or thought of alongside such stars.", said Han Seung Yeon.(Credit= KAELRION Entertainment, 'KARA Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)