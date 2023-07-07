뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '34' Han Seung Yeon Tells the Pros and Cons of Appearing Younger than Her Age
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '34' Han Seung Yeon Tells the Pros and Cons of Appearing Younger than Her Age

Published 2023.07.07 16:34 View Count
[SBS Star] 34 Han Seung Yeon Tells the Pros and Cons of Appearing Younger than Her Age
Actor/member of K-pop girl group KARA Han Seung Yeon talked about her exceptionally young appearance and all the good and bad that comes with it.

Han Seung Yeon's interview for her new film 'Close Relationship' was released on July 7.

Born in 1988, Han Seung Yeon was 18 years old when she debuted as a KARA member in 2007.

Han Seung Yeon has been regarded as one of the most youthful-looking stars in Korean show business until now, at the age of 34.

KARA made their first comeback in seven years last year, marking the 15th anniversary of their debut.

Han Seung Yeon looking significantly younger than her age, along with her undiminishing charm and charisma on stage, has drawn a lot of attention.
Han Seung Yeon
When questioned if her strikingly younger-looking face limits her acting career, Han Seung Yeon candidly admitted that her looks have been influencing her acting career.

"It had been causing me problems ever since I decided to pursue a career in acting.", she said.

"Looking back, some people liked me for having a younger-looking face while others didn't because they thought that I didn't look mature enough for the role. Maybe I should have acted better or executed the concept better to overcome the shortcomings."

"After all, it's my face. I'll have to deal with it.", she remarked with a smile.

"What matters, I believe, is accomplishing the things that I'm good at. I've been doing this job for far too long to let go of times regretting the things I couldn't have."
Han Seung Yeon
Han Seung Yeon, on the other hand, agrees her young appearance has benefits that perhaps outweigh the drawbacks.

"When it comes to the casting process, having a younger-looking face is far more of an advantage than a disadvantage.", she stated.

"I'm not sure how long I'll be able to keep up my appearance, and it's quite stressful. But now I got to enjoy getting comments like that. Even KARA's younger members think I'm adorable."

Then she added, "I believe people think I look younger because they only see me on television where I'm always smiling. When people meet and talk to me in person, they say I don't seem that young."

"There were other stars before me who appeared to be much younger than their actual age. It would be an honor if I could be acknowledged or thought of alongside such stars.", said Han Seung Yeon.
Han Seung Yeon
(Credit= KAELRION Entertainment, 'KARA Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.