[SBS Star] Hwa Sa's Remark on Age Gaps Recalls Her Dating Rumor with a 12-Year-Older Man

Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO said age differences do not bother her.On the July 6th episode of tvN's television show 'Dancing Queens on the Road', Hwa Sa went to meet singer Kim Wan-sun to get some advice on covering her iconic song, 'Dance in the Rhythm'.Debuted in 1986, Kim Wan-sun was one of the most popular singers in Korea from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, known for her powerful performances and innovative style.'Dance in the Rhythm' was one of her greatest hits that is still often performed by contemporary musicians.Hwa Sa stated that she would like to refer to Kim Wan-sun's outfit in the past for Hwa Sa's version of 'Dance in the Rhythm'.Expressing how much she likes Kim Wan-sun's fashion, Hwa Sa revealed her love and appreciation for veteran singer and rebel icon Kim Wan-sun during their conversation."I've been told I look like you, which is a huge compliment,", Hwa Sa said, "but I don't think I'm not even half as good a performer as you are.""I saw your stage footage, and there were some moments when you looked exactly like me.", Kim Wan-sun remarked.Then she added, "Weren't you upset to hear that you resemble me? There is a significant age gap between us."The two singers are 30 years apart in age since Hwa Sa was born in 1995 and Kim Wan-sun was born in 1965."Age differences don't matter.", Hwa Sa replied, "Just because you aren't performing as much as you once did doesn't devalue your accomplishments. You've made a lasting impression."Although Hwa Sa's kind words left Kim Wan-sun extremely moved, they also reminded the viewers of her romance rumors with a 12-year-older man.One news outlet previously reported that Hwa Sa has been in a five-year relationship with a man who is 12 years older than her and runs his own business.Hwa Sa was in a transitional phase when the news broke, considering accepting a contract with management company P NATION since her contract with RBW Entertainment was about to come to an end.The sole response from RBW Entertainment to the report was that they were "checking" to determine whether the accusation was accurate.Following Hwa Sa's contract signing with P NATION, her new agency stated they cannot confirm the report due to Hwa Sa's privacy.On July 1, Hwa Sa indirectly expressed her feelings via Instagram post."I'll never be ungrateful and will always give my best to reciprocate your love with my music and performance. Above all, I express my love and gratitude to my fans who always trust me and love me. I'm not afraid of the storm anymore. Let's all dance in the rain.", she wrote.(Credit= tvN Dancing Queens on the Road, '김완선TV' YouTube, '_mariahwasa' Instagram)(SBS Star)