뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Spills His Secret on How He Came to Own Multiple Pricey Buildings?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Spills His Secret on How He Came to Own Multiple Pricey Buildings?

Published 2023.07.06 18:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Spills His Secret on How He Came to Own Multiple Pricey Buildings?
Actor Jang Keun Suk demonstrated his thrifty side, which might be the secret to his wealth.

On July 5, Jang Keun Suk updated his YouTube channel with a new video. 

The video was of Jang Keun Suk traveling around Japan with his staff members after holding a concert tour in the country. 

After wrapping up his concert tour, Jang Keun Suk gave band MONNI's drummer Jung Hoon-tae a surprise gift for playing drums for him throughout the concert tour. 

As Jang Keun Suk handed him the bag of gift, he said to Jung Hoon-tae, "I just wanted to show my gratitude to you for working so hard with me until today. Open it!" 

Jung Hoon-tae gasped at the expensive pair of sneakers that was inside the bag and thanked Jang Keun Suk for it. 

Jang Keun Suk watched him with a satisfied smile and praised himself, saying, "Where else are you going to witness such a heartwarming moment like this, right?" 
Jang Keun Suk
The next day, they headed to a teppanyaki (a meat or fish dish fried with vegetables on a hot steel plate) place for lunch. 

When Jang Keun Suk sat on his seat, he instantly confessed that the reason for his swollen face was because he had some instant noodles at four in the morning. 

The actor was hungry though, all ready to dig in. He was served a grilled lobster, stir-fried seafood with vegetables and truffle, and he finished them off in no time, repeatedly stating how delicious the food was.

At the end of his meal, Jang Keun Suk said, "I tend to save money on a lot of things. I don't really spend much. But I totally do on food. It's the only thing I don't save money on. I spend my money on food like crazy." 
Jang Keun Suk
Jang Keun Suk
According to last year's reports, Jang Keun Suk owns several buildings in the heart of Seoul as well as Tokyo. 

The total price of his buildings apparently adds up to around 130 billion won (approximately 99.5 million dollars) at least. 

His claim about being typically frugal is assumed to be the key to his ability to acquire numerous properties not only in Korea, but also in Japan. 
 

(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.