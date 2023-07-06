[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Spills His Secret on How He Came to Own Multiple Pricey Buildings?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jang Keun Suk demonstrated his thrifty side, which might be the secret to his wealth.On July 5, Jang Keun Suk updated his YouTube channel with a new video.The video was of Jang Keun Suk traveling around Japan with his staff members after holding a concert tour in the country.After wrapping up his concert tour, Jang Keun Suk gave band MONNI's drummer Jung Hoon-tae a surprise gift for playing drums for him throughout the concert tour.As Jang Keun Suk handed him the bag of gift, he said to Jung Hoon-tae, "I just wanted to show my gratitude to you for working so hard with me until today. Open it!"Jung Hoon-tae gasped at the expensive pair of sneakers that was inside the bag and thanked Jang Keun Suk for it.Jang Keun Suk watched him with a satisfied smile and praised himself, saying, "Where else are you going to witness such a heartwarming moment like this, right?"The next day, they headed to a teppanyaki (a meat or fish dish fried with vegetables on a hot steel plate) place for lunch.When Jang Keun Suk sat on his seat, he instantly confessed that the reason for his swollen face was because he had some instant noodles at four in the morning.The actor was hungry though, all ready to dig in. He was served a grilled lobster, stir-fried seafood with vegetables and truffle, and he finished them off in no time, repeatedly stating how delicious the food was.At the end of his meal, Jang Keun Suk said, "I tend to save money on a lot of things. I don't really spend much. But I totally do on food. It's the only thing I don't save money on. I spend my money on food like crazy."According to last year's reports, Jang Keun Suk owns several buildings in the heart of Seoul as well as Tokyo.The total price of his buildings apparently adds up to around 130 billion won (approximately 99.5 million dollars) at least.His claim about being typically frugal is assumed to be the key to his ability to acquire numerous properties not only in Korea, but also in Japan.(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube)(SBS Star)