[SBS Star] '30-Year-Old' Park Bo Gum States He Wants to Become a Husband
Published 2023.07.06 11:19 View Count
It looks like actor Park Bo Gum is ready to settle down with the love of his life. 

On July 5, the members of Channel A's television show 'Lives of Men These Days: Lessons to Become Good Husbands' (literal translation)―Jang Young Ran, Jung Kyoung-mi, Shim Jin Hwa, Cho Hyang-gi and Kim GaYeon―met up to talk about their husbands. 

When they were all into their talk, the production team passed them a phone with a mysterious man on the other side. 

"Hi, this is Park Bo Gum.", he relied when asked who he was. 

The five members were completely taken aback by the fact that the guy was Park Bo Gum and asked, "Are you really Park Bo Gum? When is your birthday?" in shock as well as disbelief. 

With a chuckle, Park Bo Gum answered, "My birthday is on June 16. It's really me." 
Lives of Men These Days
Jang Young Ran immediately told him, "You know, you're totally our type. We love you! We would love to see you in person one day soon." 

Kim GaYeon commented, "My oldest daughter is 28 years old, and she looks exactly like me. But our personalities are completely opposite." 

As if Park Bo Gum knew how much Kim GaYeon wishes him to be her son-in-law, he said, "Ah, yes. Thank you for always mentioning that you would like me as your son-in-law." 

For a little while after that, the five of them engaged themselves in expressing their love to Park Bo Gum. 
Lives of Men These Days
Then, Shim Jin Hwa asked Park Bo Gum, "If there were only five of us left on this planet beside you, who would you choose to be with?", then laughingly added, "I'm really sorry for asking you this sort of question, but I want to know!"

After hesitating for a short moment, Park Bo Gum responded, "Umm... It would be Jang Young Ran."

Upon hearing his response, Jang Young Ran rose to her feet at the speed of light and breathlessly stated, "Oh my...! You know what? I think I can retire from the industry today. I got everything I wanted here." 

Park Bo Gum carried on sharing his sweet words to Jang Young Ran, "I hope you continue to spread positivity to the world."

As the last question before they ended the phone conversation, the members asked him whether he would be interested in guesting on the show. 

Park Bo Gum replied, "Of course. I mean, it's about time I become a husband now." 
Lives of Men These Days
(Credit= Channel A Lives of Men These Days: Lessons to Become Good Husbands, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
