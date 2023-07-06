[SBS Star] Kang Min Hyuk Discusses Playing 10-Year-Older Lee Dong Gun's 'Around the Same Age' Friend

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor/member of K-pop boy band CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk shared what it was like to be co-starring with actor Lee Dong Gun.On July 5, Kang Min Hyuk had an interview with a news source about his most recent work, Netflix's series 'Celebrity'.'Celebrity' depicts the glittering and ruthless world of social media influencers and the people around them.Kang Min Hyuk played 'Han Jun-kyung', the CEO of a cosmetic company who crushes on the main character 'Seo A-ri' (Park Gyuyoung) after meeting her for the first time.'Han Jun-kyung' is described as having previously dated the wife of 'Jin Tae-jeon' (Lee Dong Gun), the owner of a legal firm who is in the same friend circle as him.The series was released on Netflix on June 30, allowing people in over 190 countries to watch it.Kang Min Hyuk says that the release of the series and its success in various countries had an impact on his social media account."My following has increased dramatically. I don't recall how many, but it's rapid growth.""I've never given much thought to the number of followers because my livelihood isn't dependent on it. But after 'Celebrity', I began to notice them. I guess you see as much as you know.", he added.Kang Min Hyuk, 32, made his CNBLUE debut as a drummer in 2009 and began his acting career a year later.Even though he is not a rookie actor, portraying 'Han Jun-kyung', a character who is about the same age as 42-year-old Lee Dong Gun's 'Jin Tae-jeon', sounds like a challenge.However, Kang Min Hyuk claims he did not feel strange or pressured about the role."It didn't feel wrong, and that made me realize the producer did a great job establishing the character and leading the story with them.", he explained.He admitted that he was concerned about playing Lee Dong Gun's friend before shooting the series since they are 10 years apart in age."I was worried that it would look weird if Lee Dong Gun and I were in a scene together because I look younger than my age,", he said, adding "but it really didn't.""Lee Dong Gun did an excellent job, and the producer provided excellent guidance as well. Thanks to them, the tension between 'Jin Tae-jeon' and 'Han Jun-kyung' was nicely conveyed whenever they collided."(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'FNCEnt' YouTube)(SBS Star)