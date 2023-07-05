뉴스
[SBS Star] Yoona & JUNHO's Romance Rumors Were Part of the Drama Team's Marketing Tricks?
Published 2023.07.05
Many are speculating that Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and JUNHO of boy group 2PM's dating rumors are a publicity stunt for 'King the Land'. 

Yoona and JUNHO, who are the main actors in the ongoing JTBC's romantic comedy drama 'King the Land', recently found themselves at the center of dating rumors.

An anonymous source in the entertainment industry was cited by a media outlet on July 3 to support a claim that the two celebrities were romantically involved. 

The source reportedly said, "Yoona and JUNHO have begun dating each other before 'King the Land', which affected their decision to star in the drama together." 
Yoona and JUNHO
Both stars' agencies―SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment―were quick to refute the speculations. 

They clarified that while Yoona and JUNHO are close friends, they are not in a relationship. 

As a result of their prompt and clear response, the swirl of dating rumors died down.
Yoona and JUNHO
However, some people hypothesized that the dating rumors were an attempt by the team of 'King the Land' to gain public attention. 

Comments like, "That's standard promotion for a rom-com.", "Dating rumors frequently emerge in the middle of romance dramas to boost their ratings.", "'King the Land' definitely just wanted the public to be more interested in their drama.", and more started appearing online. 

Some viewers disagreed with this opinion, claiming that the production team did not need to use such strategies because 'King the Land' was already receiving high viewership ratings.

But quite a lot of online community users seem to agree that the dating news of Yoona and JUNHO broke to promote 'King the Land'. 

If the goal of the rumors was to generate buzz about the drama, it appears that the production team has indeed succeeded, even though the true motivations behind the rumors remain a mystery.
Yoona and JUNHO
(Credit= JTBC King the Land) 

(SBS Star) 
