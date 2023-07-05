[SBS Star] HOONY Says Yang Hyun-suk Is Waiting for the Right Time to Get Rid of Him Since 'Kpop Star'

이미지 확대하기

Yang Hyun-suk, the head of YG Entertainment, has always wanted to get rid of HOONY of K-pop boy group WINNER, according to HOONY himself.On one of the most recent episodes of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', the two members BoA and Uhm Junghwa were seen meeting WINNER ahead of their performance at Korea University's music festival.BoA and Uhm Junghwa told WINNER that it had been almost over 10 years since they performed at a university music festival, and WINNER listened carefully to give them any tips that might be useful.BoA said, "I heard that WINNER is one of the most wanted groups that university students want at their festivals. You guys have become masters of university festival performances! Most of all, you have such cheerful songs that suit the vibe of college music festivals."HOONY replied, "We've performed at various universities across Korea. I've counted them before, and it turned out we've performed at over 60 universities in Korea. I feel like we've performed at all universities except for Harvard University. Let us go over your setlist."As a joke, BoA said, "You? What are you to do that? I've performed at plenty of university music festivals back in the day. You were just a boy like 10 years ago. I was your judge, remember?"HOONY burst into laughter, then agreed with her right away, "Yeah, you're right. From that time when I had no idea what I was doing."YOON exclaimed in excitement, "I can't believe that we're here with the two judges on the shows that we went on before debut!"Uhm Junghwa, who was YOON's judge when he was a contestant of Mnet's survival audition show 'Super Star K2', said, "You were one brave boy back then."In return to her compliment, YOON thanked her for keeping him alive at that time, "It was all thanks to you that I survived that long."HOONY cut in and stated as if he still holds grudges against BoA from his time on SBS' survival audition show 'Kpop Star', "You know what? BoA tried to eliminate me then! You didn't see me correctly. There was something wrong with you."With a laugh, BoA blurted out the truth, "I'll be honest with you. It was your agency head Yang Hyun-suk who wanted to eliminate you from the show more than any other judges."HOONY responded, "Oh, you're wrong about that. He still wants to get rid of me.", then laughed.YOON commented, "You are definitely still pretty much holding on by a thread.", laughingly adding, "HOONY's still close enough to get eliminated by him at any time soon."To this, HOONY nodded and said, "Exactly. It's close, but I'm not there yet. I survived up to now."His hilarious self-dissing remarks made everyone in the room laugh out loud.HOONY joined YG Entertainment after his participation in 'Kpop Star' in 2011.After about three years of training at YG Entertainment, he made debut as a member of WINNER.(Credit= tvN The Dancing Wanderers, SBS Kpop Star, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)