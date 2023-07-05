뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HOONY Says Yang Hyun-suk Is Waiting for the Right Time to Get Rid of Him Since 'Kpop Star'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HOONY Says Yang Hyun-suk Is Waiting for the Right Time to Get Rid of Him Since 'Kpop Star'

Published 2023.07.05 17:10 View Count
[SBS Star] HOONY Says Yang Hyun-suk Is Waiting for the Right Time to Get Rid of Him Since Kpop Star
Yang Hyun-suk, the head of YG Entertainment, has always wanted to get rid of HOONY of K-pop boy group WINNER, according to HOONY himself. 

On one of the most recent episodes of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', the two members BoA and Uhm Junghwa were seen meeting WINNER ahead of their performance at Korea University's music festival.  

BoA and Uhm Junghwa told WINNER that it had been almost over 10 years since they performed at a university music festival, and WINNER listened carefully to give them any tips that might be useful. 

BoA said, "I heard that WINNER is one of the most wanted groups that university students want at their festivals. You guys have become masters of university festival performances! Most of all, you have such cheerful songs that suit the vibe of college music festivals." 

HOONY replied, "We've performed at various universities across Korea. I've counted them before, and it turned out we've performed at over 60 universities in Korea. I feel like we've performed at all universities except for Harvard University. Let us go over your setlist." 
HOONY
As a joke, BoA said, "You? What are you to do that? I've performed at plenty of university music festivals back in the day. You were just a boy like 10 years ago. I was your judge, remember?" 

HOONY burst into laughter, then agreed with her right away, "Yeah, you're right. From that time when I had no idea what I was doing." 

YOON exclaimed in excitement, "I can't believe that we're here with the two judges on the shows that we went on before debut!" 

Uhm Junghwa, who was YOON's judge when he was a contestant of Mnet's survival audition show 'Super Star K2', said, "You were one brave boy back then." 

In return to her compliment, YOON thanked her for keeping him alive at that time, "It was all thanks to you that I survived that long."  
HOONY
HOONY cut in and stated as if he still holds grudges against BoA from his time on SBS' survival audition show 'Kpop Star', "You know what? BoA tried to eliminate me then! You didn't see me correctly. There was something wrong with you." 

With a laugh, BoA blurted out the truth, "I'll be honest with you. It was your agency head Yang Hyun-suk who wanted to eliminate you from the show more than any other judges." 

HOONY responded, "Oh, you're wrong about that. He still wants to get rid of me.", then laughed. 

YOON commented, "You are definitely still pretty much holding on by a thread.", laughingly adding, "HOONY's still close enough to get eliminated by him at any time soon." 

To this, HOONY nodded and said, "Exactly. It's close, but I'm not there yet. I survived up to now."

His hilarious self-dissing remarks made everyone in the room laugh out loud. 
HOONY
HOONY joined YG Entertainment after his participation in 'Kpop Star' in 2011. 

After about three years of training at YG Entertainment, he made debut as a member of WINNER. 

(Credit= tvN The Dancing Wanderers, SBS Kpop Star, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.