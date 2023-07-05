뉴스
[SBS Star] Vietnamese Fans Upset Only 13 Songs Will Be Played at over $400 BLACKPINK Concert
Published 2023.07.05 11:43 Updated 2023.07.05 11:51
Vietnamese fans have expressed their outrage upon discovering only 13 songs will be performed at K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's concert when the ticket costs over 400 dollars. 

On July 29 and 30, BLACKPINK will perform at Vietnam's My Dinh National Stadium as part of their 'BORN PINK' tour. 

My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi is the biggest stadium in Vietnam that can accommodate more than 40,000 audiences, and BLACKPINK is the first K-pop girl group to perform there. 

On July 4, the Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi revealed a setlist for BLACKPINK's concert through their Facebook page. 
The reality that there were only thirteen songs included in the setlist infuriated Vietnamese fans.  

The majority of the anger derived from the fact that each ticket for 'BORN PINK' is priced at 10 million dong (approximately 549,000 won/421 dollars). 

Considering how expensive the tickets are, they argued that there should be way more songs than just 13. 

But it was also because they noticed no members were to perform solo songs, and the setlist was too different compared to the other 'BORN PINK' concerts, such as BLACKPINK's Bangkok, Thailand leg of 'BORN PINK' in the end of May. 
It is unclear whether this will be the final setlist, but the setlist reveal definitely made a great number of Vietnamese fans unhappy. 

They are currently criticizing BLACKPINK, their management agency YG Entertainment and the concert organizer, referring to the upcoming concert as "money maker for half a show". 

Vietnam-based sources claim that the ticket sales for 'BORN PINK' in Hanoi has not yet begun. 

It will take some time to see whether all of this will influence fans' choices regarding their purchase of tickets to the concert. 

The two images of BLACKPINK's setlist for their concert in Hanoi have since been deleted from the Facebook page.
(Credit= YG Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
