뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Was Standing Unnoticed in the Crowd to See Son Heung-min?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Was Standing Unnoticed in the Crowd to See Son Heung-min?

Published 2023.07.05 09:31 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Was Standing Unnoticed in the Crowd to See Son Heung-min?
Actress Kim So Yeon went to see star soccer player Son Heung-min, unnoticed in the crowd.

On July 3, Kim So Yeon shared pictures of herself on her Instagram Story.

It was Kim So Yeon photographed from behind, standing among the jam-packed crowds while wearing a large black hat to conceal her identity.

She posted a video collage of herself and her husband Lee Sang Woo on a date that day, so Lee Sang Woo could have been the one who came along with her and snapped the mentioned photos.
Kim So Yeon & Son Heung-min
Kim So Yeon was even standing on tiptoes in one of the shared pictures, waiting for someone to arrive.

The clue to who she was waiting for was in the pictures, where she tagged the person's Instagram account, which turned out to be Son Heung-min.
Kim So Yeon & Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min attended the pop-up store opening event of American high-end travel bag manufacturer TUMI as the brand's global ambassador on the same day.

He recently finished the English Premier League 2022-23 season and returned to Korea.

The soccer player arrived at the event wearing a stylish denim outfit and posed in front of the crowd.
 

He waved and smile, but had no idea that among them was the famous actress Kim So Yeon.

No one would have known she was there at the event if Kim So Yeon had not posted her photos.

She did not even put captions when she uploaded the photos, instead shyly tagging Son Heung-min's Instagram ID.

Following Kim So Yeon's cute upload, internet users raved about how adorable she is.

One Twitter user said, "Kim So Yeon was standing in the crowd to see Son Heung-min? Oh, she's so cute, She even blurred the faces of everyone on the escalator, LOL.", focusing on the details.

Another commented, "If she had shown her face, there would have been another miracle of the 'parting of the Red Sea'.", meaning that if the crowd had discovered Kim So Yeon was tip-toeing to get a peek at Son Heung-min, they would have made way for her.
Kim So Yeon & Son Heung-min
(Credit= 'sysysy1102' 'singlesmagazine' 'hm_son7' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.