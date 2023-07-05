[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Was Standing Unnoticed in the Crowd to See Son Heung-min?

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim So Yeon went to see star soccer player Son Heung-min, unnoticed in the crowd.On July 3, Kim So Yeon shared pictures of herself on her Instagram Story.It was Kim So Yeon photographed from behind, standing among the jam-packed crowds while wearing a large black hat to conceal her identity.She posted a video collage of herself and her husband Lee Sang Woo on a date that day, so Lee Sang Woo could have been the one who came along with her and snapped the mentioned photos.Kim So Yeon was even standing on tiptoes in one of the shared pictures, waiting for someone to arrive.The clue to who she was waiting for was in the pictures, where she tagged the person's Instagram account, which turned out to be Son Heung-min.Son Heung-min attended the pop-up store opening event of American high-end travel bag manufacturer TUMI as the brand's global ambassador on the same day.He recently finished the English Premier League 2022-23 season and returned to Korea.The soccer player arrived at the event wearing a stylish denim outfit and posed in front of the crowd.He waved and smile, but had no idea that among them was the famous actress Kim So Yeon.No one would have known she was there at the event if Kim So Yeon had not posted her photos.She did not even put captions when she uploaded the photos, instead shyly tagging Son Heung-min's Instagram ID.Following Kim So Yeon's cute upload, internet users raved about how adorable she is.One Twitter user said, "Kim So Yeon was standing in the crowd to see Son Heung-min? Oh, she's so cute, She even blurred the faces of everyone on the escalator, LOL.", focusing on the details.Another commented, "If she had shown her face, there would have been another miracle of the 'parting of the Red Sea'.", meaning that if the crowd had discovered Kim So Yeon was tip-toeing to get a peek at Son Heung-min, they would have made way for her.(Credit= 'sysysy1102' 'singlesmagazine' 'hm_son7' Instagram)(SBS Star)