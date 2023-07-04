뉴스
[SBS Star] NIEL Reveals Yu Jae Seok Made TEEN TOP's Comeback Happen
[SBS Star] NIEL Reveals Yu Jae Seok Made TEEN TOP's Comeback Happen

[SBS Star] NIEL Reveals Yu Jae Seok Made TEEN TOPs Comeback Happen
NIEL of K-pop boy group TEEN TOP expressed his gratitude to entertainer Yu Jae Seok for making the group's comeback possible. 

On July 4, TEEN TOP's showcase for their latest release 'TEEN TOP 4SHO' took place at YES 24 Live Hall, Seoul. 

During the showcase, NIEL shared what made him and his fellow members―CHUNJI, RICKY and CHANGJO―to break out of their comfort zone and return to the industry for the first time in three years. 

Surprisingly, the big part of it was to do with Yu Jae Seok, NIEL stated. 
TEEN TOP
NIEL elaborated on his unexpected comment, "We were aware that many fans around the world wanted to see us performing together again, making a comeback. So, we kept thinking of ways to turn that into reality. We were having doubts though." 

He continued, "While we were busy thinking whether we should make a comeback, and how we should do it, Yu Jae Seok mentioned us on 'Hangout with Yoo', saying that we were his favorite K-pop group and stuff. As he repeatedly mentioned us that day forward, our past songs started gaining much attention." 

He added, "His constant shout-outs gave us confidence, and motivated us to work hard on our new album. I still thank him for that. We were able to get ourselves together and start anew, all thanks to him. I would love to thank him in person. I hope he'll like our new song 'HWEEK' just as much as he likes our other songs." 
TEEN TOP
Then, one reporter asked if NIEL plans on asking Yu Jae Seok to join the 'HWEEK' dance challenge. 

NIEL's answer was, "Well, I do want to ask him, but I'm happy enough to know that he's our fan. I don't want to burden him in any ways, but I would carefully ask him for it if I ever get the opportunity.", then he showed a shy smile.  
TEEN TOP
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
