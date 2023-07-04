뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Gyuyoung Tells How Excited & Nervous She Feels About Joining 'Squid Game 2'
[SBS Star] Park Gyuyoung Tells How Excited & Nervous She Feels About Joining 'Squid Game 2'

Published 2023.07.04
[SBS Star] Park Gyuyoung Tells How Excited & Nervous She Feels About Joining Squid Game 2
Actress Park Gyuyoung shared how excited and nervous she feels about being cast in 'Squid Game 2'. 

Last month, Netflix Korea revealed the cast of the second season of 'Squid Game'―Netflix's international hit series that premiered in September 2021.  

One of the cast members was Park Gyuyoung, who featured in other Netflix's series such as 'Sweet Home', 'Celebrity' and more. 

During her press interview on July 4, Park Gyuyoung shared her excitement as well as nervousness regarding her participation in the series. 

The actress said, "I feel very lucky to be part of 'Squid Game 2'. I'm grateful for this amazing opportunity. We recently sat down for a table read, and I was more nervous than I've ever been in my life. I mean, I get nervous whenever I go to a read through, but this one was something else. There were just too many sunbaes in the room. I felt nervous to meet them in person." 

She continued, "Anyway, I'm trying to live up to everyone's expectations by doing my best, as I know that there are many 'Squid Game' fans out there waiting for the next season to come out." 
Park Gyuyoung
As a team member of the highly-anticipated series 'Squid Game 2', Park Gyuyoung discussed the duties she feels she must carry out.

The actress stated, "The majority of the staff members of 'Squid Game 2' are aiming to work toward the direction that Korean media projects should go. Every single one of them is working with great responsibilities. I'll do all I can to keep a good attitude that will not disturb them on their journey." 

"That being said, those facts give me pressure in some ways. But I think making the effort to play my character well and being responsible for the role that I'm given are things that I've got to focus the most on at the moment." 

When more questions about 'Squid Game 2' were asked, Park Gyuyoung politely asked for the reporters' understanding, saying, "Sorry, but I don't think I'm able to mention more about it." 
Park Gyuyoung
Park Gyuyoung
About 456 contestants deeply in debt risking their lives playing children's games in order to win a ton of cash, 'Squid Game' is the most-watched season of television in Netflix history with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, equating to 265.2 million views for the series. 

The filming for the second season of 'Squid Game' is scheduled to kick off this summer, with a release date set for 2024. 

(Credit= Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
