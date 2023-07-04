뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Was Satisfying" Ha Jung Woo Mentions Im Ji Yeon's Viral 'Mukbang' Scene
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It Was Satisfying" Ha Jung Woo Mentions Im Ji Yeon's Viral 'Mukbang' Scene

Published 2023.07.04 17:11 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Was Satisfying" Ha Jung Woo Mentions Im Ji Yeons Viral Mukbang Scene
Actor Ha Jung Woo, known for his tasteful on-screen eating, praised actress Im Ji Yeon's recent rise to 'mukbang' mastery.

On July 4, actors Ha Jung Woo and Ju Ji Hoon attended the production presentation for their upcoming movie 'Unofficial Operation'.

'Unofficial Operation' is an action film about a diplomat named 'Lee Min-jun' (Ha Jung Woo) who travels to Lebanon to find a missing colleague and meets a local cab driver 'Kim Pan-su' (Ju Ji Hoon).
Ha Jung Woo & Im Ji Yeon
The actors discussed their five-month shooting in Morocco, with Ha Jung Woo going on about what they ate there.

Ha Jung Woo proudly shared how he and Ju Ji Hoon each cooked their dishes using locally grown products.

The blockbuster actor has left countless memorable scenes in Korean cinema throughout his 21 years of career.

Watching his iconic sequences, people noticed how tastefully Ha Jung Woo eats on the screen.

Ha Jung Woo stimulated the audience's appetite so well whenever he eats on the screen that he was given the glorious title: the king of 'mukbang', an eating show.
Ha Jung Woo & Im Ji Yeon
However, a new sun has arisen in the field of 'mukbang'.

In ENA's now-running drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', Im Ji Yeon has been showing marvelous acting.

The moment in which her character devours jjajangmyeon (Korean-style Chinese noodle dish with black bean sauce) and other dishes after her husband's death has particularly captivated viewers.

After the jjajangmyeon 'mukbang' scene went viral, Im Ji Yeon portrayed more furiously-eating sequences in the drama, and people loved it.
Ha Jung Woo & Im Ji Yeon
Back to the original 'mukbang' master, Ha Jung Woo stated that he was aware of Im Ji Yeon's ascension.

"I've seen Im Ji Yeon's 'mukbang' scenes.", he said.

"People say I'm the king of that domain, but I'm content with having a positive influence on other actors."

The actor elaborated, "I feel a sense of satisfaction whenever other budding actors do 'mukbang' scenes with a variety of foods. On my side, I'm going to eat whatever I can on the screen if I get the chance.", he remarked, breaking a huge laugh from the crowd.
Ha Jung Woo & Im Ji Yeon
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung Chul, 'MBCentertainment' '쇼박스 SHOWBOX' '스튜디오 지니' YouTube, 'limjjy2' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.