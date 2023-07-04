[SBS Star] "It Was Satisfying" Ha Jung Woo Mentions Im Ji Yeon's Viral 'Mukbang' Scene

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ha Jung Woo, known for his tasteful on-screen eating, praised actress Im Ji Yeon's recent rise to 'mukbang' mastery.On July 4, actors Ha Jung Woo and Ju Ji Hoon attended the production presentation for their upcoming movie 'Unofficial Operation'.'Unofficial Operation' is an action film about a diplomat named 'Lee Min-jun' (Ha Jung Woo) who travels to Lebanon to find a missing colleague and meets a local cab driver 'Kim Pan-su' (Ju Ji Hoon).The actors discussed their five-month shooting in Morocco, with Ha Jung Woo going on about what they ate there.Ha Jung Woo proudly shared how he and Ju Ji Hoon each cooked their dishes using locally grown products.The blockbuster actor has left countless memorable scenes in Korean cinema throughout his 21 years of career.Watching his iconic sequences, people noticed how tastefully Ha Jung Woo eats on the screen.Ha Jung Woo stimulated the audience's appetite so well whenever he eats on the screen that he was given the glorious title: the king of 'mukbang', an eating show.However, a new sun has arisen in the field of 'mukbang'.In ENA's now-running drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', Im Ji Yeon has been showing marvelous acting.The moment in which her character devours jjajangmyeon (Korean-style Chinese noodle dish with black bean sauce) and other dishes after her husband's death has particularly captivated viewers.After the jjajangmyeon 'mukbang' scene went viral, Im Ji Yeon portrayed more furiously-eating sequences in the drama, and people loved it.Back to the original 'mukbang' master, Ha Jung Woo stated that he was aware of Im Ji Yeon's ascension."I've seen Im Ji Yeon's 'mukbang' scenes.", he said."People say I'm the king of that domain, but I'm content with having a positive influence on other actors."The actor elaborated, "I feel a sense of satisfaction whenever other budding actors do 'mukbang' scenes with a variety of foods. On my side, I'm going to eat whatever I can on the screen if I get the chance.", he remarked, breaking a huge laugh from the crowd.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung Chul, 'MBCentertainment' '쇼박스 SHOWBOX' '스튜디오 지니' YouTube, 'limjjy2' Instagram)(SBS Star)