[SBS Star] SUGA Says He Believes the Other Members of BTS Are Way Better than He Is

Published 2023.07.04 15:09




SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he thinks the other members of the group deserve to get more opportunities on stage than him, because they are far better than him. 

On July 3, a new episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHITA' was posted on BTS' YouTube channel. 

This episode featured SUGA having a conversation over some drinks and snacks with his good friend comedian Cho Se-ho. 
SUGA
While talking, Cho Se-ho talked about his earlier times in the industry when he was not attracting much public attention. 

"It seemed like my co-workers were getting to places where they wanted to go. What I meant by that is, they were getting enough love and support from the public. That's what every comedian wants, so...", adding, "I realized the only thing in my career I was doing was to congratulate them. I used to envy them. But one day, I thought to myself, 'Oh, I guess it's my role to clap for them. I'll accept my fate.' From that time on, I actually congratulated their success with all my heart." 

He resumed, "Then at one point, people began showing their interest in me. They asked me questions like, 'Is there anything else you do beside clapping for your co-workers?', 'Why are you still in the industry? Not quitting yet, seriously?' Negative, yes, but they were curious about me." 

His story continued like this, "I didn't change though. I just kept going with what I was doing. I never pushed myself, and went further than what I was capable of. Being greedy was the last thing I wanted myself to be. As I kept this attitude, more and more people started finding me funny and liking me. It's all thanks to the attitude that I held." 
SUGA
SUGA vigorously nodded and said, "Exactly, I'm with you 100%. That's the exact kind of attitude that I have about being part of a team." 

The BTS member elaborated on his reasons for saying so, "I never want to stay as the 'center' of the team for too long. JUNGKOOK, V, JIN, JIMIN, RM and J-HOPE... Their level of performance is much higher than mine. When it comes to performing, they're definitely much better than I am. I know where I stand. I honestly do think that."

He carried on giving an explanation, "So, I feel more comfortable watching them from their backs, rather than be in front of them. Not everybody in this world can be in the first place. It's also not what everyone wants. I'm happy as long as people know how much I love doing music. That's what matters the most." 

"I believe the other members of the group deserve more opportunities on stage than I do. It's like... Not all people can be Yu Jae Seok (Korea's most popular host). And not everybody is born with a great talent like JUNGKOOK. It's only going to make you feel exhausted if you try doing something out of your range." 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
