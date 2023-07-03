[SBS Star] "I Got Them Because..." JUNGKOOK Apologizes to Fans About Tattoos·Lip Piercings

이미지 확대하기

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS asked for fans' understanding on him getting tattoos and lip piercings.On June 30, JUNGKOOK went live on BTS' online official fan community WeVerse.During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK told fans that he recently got another lip piercing.JUNGKOOK pointed at his lips and said to fans, "I got another lip piercing done, guys. I'm aware that some of you don't like me with lip piercings, so I'm sorry. But I really wanted to get another bit pierced. Sorry."He went honest with them afterward, "This is the kind of style I like: tattoos and piercings. I actually got my ears pierced as well; not just one, but quite many. They all ended up being closed though. I had to take them off for an MRI before. They got closed as I didn't put them back on after the MRI, including the ones that I got widened."Then, JUNGKOOK explained why he is into this style, "I like to make myself look 'a little too much', if you get what I mean by that. I don't really have a look that stands out. I have a roundy and dull appearance, you know. Back in the day, I used to put lots of accessories on to make up for my dull look, but that got annoying, since I had to keep putting them on and off every day.""With piercings, however, I could just keep them on. That's why I much prefer them. It's also why I love them. So, I hope you understand me. Please understand!", then he showed his unique cute smile.JUNGKOOK's tattoos were first seen in 2019. From then on, he slowly added tattoos all over his body.Out of the seven members of BTS, he has the most tattoos.As for piercings, he has always shown an interest in them. He has had a number of piercings, from ears to eyebrows,While there are fans who respect JUNGKOOK's decisions no matter what they are, there are also a lot of fans who are very against JUNGKOOK's constant addition of tattoos and piercings to his body, asking him to stop.(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)