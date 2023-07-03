뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Got Them Because..." JUNGKOOK Apologizes to Fans About Tattoos·Lip Piercings
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Got Them Because..." JUNGKOOK Apologizes to Fans About Tattoos·Lip Piercings

Published 2023.07.03 17:32 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Got Them Because..." JUNGKOOK Apologizes to Fans About Tattoos·Lip Piercings
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS asked for fans' understanding on him getting tattoos and lip piercings. 

On June 30, JUNGKOOK went live on BTS' online official fan community WeVerse. 

During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK told fans that he recently got another lip piercing. 

JUNGKOOK pointed at his lips and said to fans, "I got another lip piercing done, guys. I'm aware that some of you don't like me with lip piercings, so I'm sorry. But I really wanted to get another bit pierced. Sorry." 

He went honest with them afterward, "This is the kind of style I like: tattoos and piercings. I actually got my ears pierced as well; not just one, but quite many. They all ended up being closed though. I had to take them off for an MRI before. They got closed as I didn't put them back on after the MRI, including the ones that I got widened." 
JUNGKOOK
Then, JUNGKOOK explained why he is into this style, "I like to make myself look 'a little too much', if you get what I mean by that. I don't really have a look that stands out. I have a roundy and dull appearance, you know. Back in the day, I used to put lots of accessories on to make up for my dull look, but that got annoying, since I had to keep putting them on and off every day." 

"With piercings, however, I could just keep them on. That's why I much prefer them. It's also why I love them. So, I hope you understand me. Please understand!", then he showed his unique cute smile. 
JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK's tattoos were first seen in 2019. From then on, he slowly added tattoos all over his body. 

Out of the seven members of BTS, he has the most tattoos.

As for piercings, he has always shown an interest in them. He has had a number of piercings, from ears to eyebrows, 

While there are fans who respect JUNGKOOK's decisions no matter what they are, there are also a lot of fans who are very against JUNGKOOK's constant addition of tattoos and piercings to his body, asking him to stop.
JUNGKOOK
(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.