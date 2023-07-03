뉴스
[SBS Star] JUNHO & Yoona Spark Romance Rumors; Their Agencies Say They Are Just Friends
Published 2023.07.03 16:19
Actor/K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Yoona and actor/K-pop boy group 2PM member JUNHO were reported to be dating, but both of their agencies denied the reports.

On June 3, a news site reported that Yoona and JUNHO are dating.

The two stars have been co-starring in the JTBC's drama, 'King the Land'.

JUNHO plays 'Goo Won', the icy-cold heir to a luxury hotel business who falls in love with Yoona's 'Cheon Sa-rang', a hotel employee.
JUNHO & Yoona
According to the article, one show business personnel mentioned that Yoona and JUNHO started dating before the shooting of 'King the Land' began; and they chose to co-star in the drama in the first place because of their relationship.

However, they both quickly refuted the claim.

Both Yoona and JUNHO's agencies, SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, have denied the reports, insisting that they are simply "close friends" and that the news is false.
JUNHO & Yoona
Although their romance rumor has been refuted, the two actors/K-pop stars had some interactions during their career that are worth mentioning.

They were both born in 1990, and Yoona's group Girls' Generation debuted in 2008, a year before JUNHO debuted as a member of 2PM.

JUNHO and Yoona had known each other for a long time because both of their groups were from the same era―the second generation of K-pop.

On the last day of 2021, the two co-hosted an end-of-the-year television music show.

JUNHO and Yoona delivered a sizzling hot duet performance to American singer Camila Cabello's 'Senorita', and the tension between them was so intense that it boiled up the internet.
JUNHO & Yoona
The chemistry between them made the viewers wish to see them in a drama playing on-screen romance.

And it actually happened; JUNHO and Yoona are showing amazing performances together in 'King the Land'.

Their on-screen chemistry has been living up to the expectations, perhaps too well, sparking romance rumors.
JUNHO & Yoona
(Credit= 'Yoona's So Wonderful Day｜임윤아 오피셜', 'JTBC Drama' 'MBCkpop' YouTube, 'allurekorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
