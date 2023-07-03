[SBS Star] Former TEEN TOP C.A.P Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Some Fans in the Past

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Bang Min-su, formerly C.A.P of K-pop boy group TEEN TOP, revealed that it is not only female K-pop stars, but male K-pop stars are also subjected to being sexually harassed by fans.On July 2, Bang Min-su went live on YouTube and shared his time in the K-pop industry.Bang Min-su said, "I'm not sure when exactly K-pop fans started having feelings for K-pop stars as if they are in a relationship, when they're not, but it's become like that. I'm not saying that's wrong, but some fans with those feelings sometimes get a bit too extreme."Then, Bang Min-su unraveled his experience, "Fans would come to events that I'm going to, and tell me that they love me, while looking into my eyes. A bit uncomfortable, yes. But it's alright-ish, this is acceptable. But what some would do is to suddenly hold my hands, link their arms to my arms and really go over the line with their 'touching'.""They would rub their chest against my arms or either touch my bum or put their backside against mine. That's when I just go, 'Oh, wow. Okay, this is just way too much.' in my head. It's like, I don't know what to do at times like that, you know. There are always a few of them who would ask me to do something super weird at our fan signing events as well."Wrapping up the topic, he concluded, "Both female K-pop stars and male K-pop stars go through a tough time in the industry because of fans like them. On top of that, more and more people are using social media and the Internet these days. Before all that, things were definitely a lot easier for us."Back in May, Bang Min-su departed from his group as well as agency, after unexpectedly making an aggressive remark during YouTube live, saying, "I'm fxxxking sick of people telling me to be careful with this and that just because our group is returning with new music for the first time in years soon. I'm actually thinking of not making a comeback with them."Following his leave, Bang Min-su explained that being a K-pop star has never felt right for him, and he was going to lead a 'normal' life from that day forward.(Credit= '방민수' YouTube, 'TeenzOnTopOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)