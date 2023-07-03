뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former TEEN TOP C.A.P Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Some Fans in the Past
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Former TEEN TOP C.A.P Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Some Fans in the Past

Published 2023.07.03 13:50 View Count
[SBS Star] Former TEEN TOP C.A.P Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Some Fans in the Past
Bang Min-su, formerly C.A.P of K-pop boy group TEEN TOP, revealed that it is not only female K-pop stars, but male K-pop stars are also subjected to being sexually harassed by fans. 

On July 2, Bang Min-su went live on YouTube and shared his time in the K-pop industry. 

Bang Min-su said, "I'm not sure when exactly K-pop fans started having feelings for K-pop stars as if they are in a relationship, when they're not, but it's become like that. I'm not saying that's wrong, but some fans with those feelings sometimes get a bit too extreme." 
C.A.P
C.A.P
Then, Bang Min-su unraveled his experience, "Fans would come to events that I'm going to, and tell me that they love me, while looking into my eyes. A bit uncomfortable, yes. But it's alright-ish, this is acceptable. But what some would do is to suddenly hold my hands, link their arms to my arms and really go over the line with their 'touching'." 

"They would rub their chest against my arms or either touch my bum or put their backside against mine. That's when I just go, 'Oh, wow. Okay, this is just way too much.' in my head. It's like, I don't know what to do at times like that, you know. There are always a few of them who would ask me to do something super weird at our fan signing events as well." 

Wrapping up the topic, he concluded, "Both female K-pop stars and male K-pop stars go through a tough time in the industry because of fans like them. On top of that, more and more people are using social media and the Internet these days. Before all that, things were definitely a lot easier for us." 
C.A.P
Back in May, Bang Min-su departed from his group as well as agency, after unexpectedly making an aggressive remark during YouTube live, saying, "I'm fxxxking sick of people telling me to be careful with this and that just because our group is returning with new music for the first time in years soon. I'm actually thinking of not making a comeback with them." 

Following his leave, Bang Min-su explained that being a K-pop star has never felt right for him, and he was going to lead a 'normal' life from that day forward. 

(Credit= '방민수' YouTube, 'TeenzOnTopOfficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.