[SBS Star] KyuHyun's Sister Remembers Praying for His Survival After a Fatal Car Accident

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

The memory of KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior's fatal vehicle accident brought his older sister to tears.On the July second episode of 'Family World Tour', KyuHyun and EunHyuk of Super Junior decided to go on a trip to Tokyo, Japan, alongside each of their sisters.While they were planning the trip, KyuHyun stepped up, working out a meticulous plan by himself for his sister, Cho Ara.KyuHyun dedicated this trip to his sister, a violinist who has not been able to travel overseas in five years after birthing her twin sons.The four of them had a great time in Tokyo, and their conversation blossomed when they proceeded to the night market and began drinking.KyuHyun's sister stated that she had left Korea to study overseas when she was young and lived outside the country for 13 years."When I finished middle school in Korea, I went to Austria and lived there for 11 years, followed by two years in the United Kingdom.", she explained, recalling only seeing KyuHyun once in a while when her school was on vacation.Throughout the episode, Cho Ara was especially sweet to KyuHyun; she looked after him when others didn't like his plan, and she maintained an all-embracing attitude even when his plan led to some uncomfortable situations.EunHyuk's sister wondered how KyuHyun and his sister could be so close when they spent so little time together growing up.Then Cho Ara recalled an incident that brought them closer than ever.Cho Ara stated in a previously filmed interview that she and KyuHyun have always been simply normal brother-sister, not too close yet not so far apart."That was until KyuHyun got into an accident. The accident many people may have heard about."The mentioned accident happened to KyuHyun in 2007 when he was a 19-year-old.It was in Super Junior's early days, barely two years after their debut; some of the members, including KyuHyun, were injured when their car rolled over on their way back to their dorm early in the morning after a radio show.KyuHyun's injury was the most serious, with just a 20% chance of life.KyuHyun was in a coma for four days and was hospitalized for four months as a result of the accident."I was in the middle of a semester while studying abroad. I wanted to visit him right away, but I was a student with no money to buy an airplane ticket, and our parents were too concerned about him to think of me."She teared up as she remembered how desperately she wanted her brother to live."There was nothing I could do. So I stayed at home, clutching to the phone and the computer and praying, 'Please let him live. Please bring him back to life. Please, I'll adore and love him.'"Fortunately, KyuHyun survived, and his sister has been living true to her words ever since."He has been cherished in our family since then. He returned to us from the verge of death. We love him no matter what he says or does, good or bad.", she fondly remarked.(Credit= KBS Family World Tour)(SBS Star)