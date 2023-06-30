뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Sung Woong Recalls Bae Yong-jun Coming to His Wedding in a Helicopter
[SBS Star] Park Sung Woong Recalls Bae Yong-jun Coming to His Wedding in a Helicopter

[SBS Star] Park Sung Woong Recalls Bae Yong-jun Coming to His Wedding in a Helicopter
Actor Park Sung Woong thought back to his wedding day when another actor Bae Yong-jun came in a helicopter. 

On June 28 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Park Sung Woong made a guest appearance. 

When he was having a conversation with the hosts, Park Sung Woong mentioned being married to actress Shin Eun Jung for 16 years. 

The couple had met while working on MBC's drama 'The Legend' (2007), and married each other in 2008. 

According to Park Sung Woong, they kept their relationship secret, but all the cast members of 'The Legend' knew about it, including Bae Yong-jun. 
Problem Child in House
Then, one of the hosts Lee Chan Won made a comment regarding their wedding, "I heard that Bae Yong-jun went to your wedding in a helicopter." 

Park Sung Woong laughed and nodded, saying, "Yeah, he did. He had a good reason for that though." 

He explained, "Our wedding ceremony took place in Hongcheon, and Bae Yong-jun called me a few days before the wedding, asking if there was an area at the venue where a helicopter could land. It turned out he was invited to this ceremony in Cheongju, where he was to get the Cultural Award Certificate, and both events started at 3 PM." 

"That's why he had no choice but go on a helicopter to come to our wedding. In the end, he came to Hongcheon at 2 PM in a helicopter and spend some time at the wedding venue, congratulating and taking photos with us, before he headed to the ceremony. He was at our wedding for like half an hour. He was there for a short period of time, but he did almost everything that any other guests would do at a wedding. He left in his helicopter after that." 

Afterward, Park Sung Woong shared that he still appreciates Bae Yong-jun for coming to his wedding, "He was a super busy guy then, but he wanted to show his loyalty to me and my wife. I'm grateful for that." 

The hosts were impressed about how loyal the '00s superstar Bae Yong-jun was.
Problem Child in House
Problem Child in House
(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star) 
