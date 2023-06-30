뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was Right" 'The Childe' Director Is Glad He Stuck with Kim Seon Ho Despite the Scandal
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Was Right" 'The Childe' Director Is Glad He Stuck with Kim Seon Ho Despite the Scandal

Published 2023.06.30 17:59 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was Right" The Childe Director Is Glad He Stuck with Kim Seon Ho Despite the Scandal
Director Park Hoon-jung expressed trust and confidence in Kim Seon Ho, the lead actor in his recent movie, 'The Childe'.

On June 30, Park Hoon-jung spoke with a news site about his most recent work, 'The Childe'.

The action noir film revolves around a Korean-Filipino boxer named 'Marco' (actor Kang Tae Ju), and the chaotic chase he is subjected to from individuals each with their own motives.

Among them is Kim Seon Ho's character, 'Nobleman' (Gwigongja in Korean), a mystery problem solver. 
Kim Seon Ho
The director expressed how he feels about the release of 'The Childe'.

"When we were filming, I doubted whether this movie would be released on time. And now that it's out, it feels a little different from my previous works."

In 2021, the casting for the film 'The Childe' was underway, and the lead actor, Kim Seon Ho was embroiled in a scandal involving his personal life.

▶ [SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Admits to His Past Wrongdoings that His Ex-girlfriend Exposed on Sunday

The allegation caused the actor to lose all of his other projects, but Park Hoon-jung opted to stick with him.

Park Hoon-jung recalls that he had reservations about keeping the actor but could not think of any other options.

"I took my time when casting actors. I don't think about certain actors when I'm writing scripts. I seek the right ones after finishing it. So it's a long, careful process, and being this way prevents me from considering other actors than the one I initially thought of.", he explained.
Kim Seon Ho
Regardless of the magnitude of the scandal, Park Hoon-jung says he was unable to drop Kim Seon Ho from the film for this reason.

"His scandal erupted after he was cast in this movie. There have been reports that he will be stepping down from other works, but I haven't thought of it myself. I hesitated, but I just couldn't think of anyone who could replace him. To me, the 'Nobleman' in the film was Kim Seon Ho. That's why I decided to keep him."

When asked where he found the face of 'Nobleman' in Kim Seon Ho, the director answered that he discovered a side of Kim Seon Ho that had never been revealed before.

"So I decided to be the one who uses this new side of him.", Park Hoon-jung continued, "I was confident that I was right about him after seeing how good he was in the film. He's an actor with good energy. Even though it was his first film, he was great, so competent.", he said, expressing satisfaction with his choice.
Kim Seon Ho
(Credit= MOVIE&NEW, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.