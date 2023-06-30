뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwa Sa's Past Love Story with 'Ordinary Guy' Resurfaces; Is He the One She's Dating Now?
As Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO is reportedly in a five-year relationship, her past conversation with bandmate Whee In regarding her love life has been rediscovered.

On June 30, a news outlet reported that Hwa Sa is in love with a non-celebrity man who is 12 years older than her.

Meanwhile, internet users are paying attention to her five-year-old comment about her love story with an 'ordinary guy', and are wondering if that guy is the one she is dating now.

Back in 2018, Whee In and Hwa Sa guested on tvN's television show, 'Life Bar', and talked about their friendship which has been solid for over a decade.

The two MAMAMOO members went to the same middle school, became friends in the first year, and have remained friends ever since.
Hwa Sa described that she is 'clumsy and uncool' when it comes to love, mentioning her former relationship with a non-celebrity.

"When I was dating this person, I realized that I throw away my pride when I'm in love.", she explained and started talking about her love story with the guy.

Hwa Sa said she had fallen in love with this guy, a regular office worker, but he kept pushing her away.

"I think he had a preconceived notion of me based on my occupation.", she stated.

"No matter how far he pushed me away, I kept following him for about a year. I was like, 'But I like you so much.'."

Her patience paid off, as Hwa Sa claimed she ended up dating the guy for two and a half years.

"Even when he was playing hard to get, I didn't budge. For example, if he says he was too tired to go out, I answered, 'But I still want to see you.'. I didn't hesitated to express my feelings for him."

"We were both clumsy in love,", Hwa Sa added, "so we were right for each other."
Her longtime friend Whee In remembered how she hoped for Hwa Sa's love to work.

"She told me what had been going on with the guy, and I used to give her some advice on how to make him fall for her."

Hwa Sa revealed that "Whee In cried" after learning that Hwas Sa was dating the guy.

"When Hwa Sa fell in love, it was always unrequited.", Whee In stated, explaining why she got so emotional back then.

"One day, she came to me and said, 'Whee In, I'm in a relationship.', and it made me so happy that I burst into tears."

Hwa Sa recalled the moment too, adding, "I just realized that if I let him go, I'll regret it. So I won his love and was able to tell Whee In the good news."
Following the rediscovery of a five-year-ago conversation regarding her love life, online users speculated that the guy Hwa Sa was speaking about is the man she is supposedly dating now.

Some claim that although Hwa Sa mentioned him as an 'ex-boyfriend' in 2018, the details of her story match her current relationship: when they started dating, him being a non-celebrity, and that she asked him out.
(Credit= 'tvN' YouTube, 'mariahwasa' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
