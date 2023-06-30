뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YENA's Latest 'Hate Rodrigo' Music Video Is Taken Down Because of Olivia Rodrigo?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] YENA's Latest 'Hate Rodrigo' Music Video Is Taken Down Because of Olivia Rodrigo?

Published 2023.06.30 15:43 View Count
[SBS Star] YENAs Latest Hate Rodrigo Music Video Is Taken Down Because of Olivia Rodrigo?
K-pop artist YENA's latest music video for 'Hate Rodrigo' was removed from her YouTube channel just two days after the release. 

On June 27, YENA dropped her second single album 'HATE XX' with the title track 'Hate Rodrigo' featuring YUQI of girl group (G)I_DLE. 

The use of the word 'hate' next to the last name of American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo initially caused some concern among Olivia Rodrigo's fans. 
YENA
The accompanying music video contained actual images of Olivia Rodrigo herself and was chock-full of references to Olivia Rodrigo's own music videos. 

YENA, the song's co-composer and lyricist, previously explained what inspired the song.

Contrary to the literal meaning, YENA revealed that she actually loves Olivia Rodrigo, and only meant to imply jealousy over her success.

She clarified that the word 'hate Olivia Rodrigo' was used to convey a sense of envy rather than actual hatred.

Despite her explanation, YENA was criticized for going for the word 'hate', using the real name of another singer who is currently active in the industry as well as almost duplicating some scenes in Olivia Rodrigo's music videos. 
YENA
Then on June 29, her music video for 'Hate Rodrigo' was suddenly privated on YouTube. 

Numerous TikTok videos featuring the song with a hashtag '#hate_rodrigo' had been deleted as well. 

Some started speculating the reason for this was because Olivia Rodrigo's team specifically requested YouTube and TikTok to take them down. 
YENA
However, on June 30, YENA's agency made clear that the removal has nothing to do with Olivia Rodrigo's team. 

"We later discovered that the music video had violated copyrights in a couple of scenes. That's why we made it private; we weren't asked to take them down. The video is being redone in the editing process right now. Once we're done re-editing the video, we'll upload it again." 

"We strongly ask that you refrain from spreading rumors going forward so that unconfirmed reports don't lead to miscommunications between artists and fans.", they added. 
YENA
(Credit= 'Olivia Rodrigo' 'YENA(최예나)' YouTube, Yue Hua Entertainment 'yena.jigumina' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.