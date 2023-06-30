[SBS Star] Koreans Unhappy About T.O.P Joining 'Squid Game 2'; Ask Netflix to Remove Him from the Cast

이미지 확대하기

Many Koreans are expressing their unhappiness about K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member T.O.P being part of 'Squid Game 2'.While 'Squid Game 2' still does not have a hard premiere date just yet, Netflix Korea has recently revealed the returning members as well as new joiners to the series.They were Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo from the first season, and new faces including Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul and Yang Dong-geun.Then yesterday, Netflix Korea announced eight new cast members―Park Gyuyoung, Jo Yuri, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, Lee Jin Uk, Roh Jae Won, Won Ji An and Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P).Most of the new actors are relatively inexperienced in this field, but despite their limited experience, they have been praised for the ways they portrayed their most recent roles.The reveal of the second round of cast members, however, caused a lot of public dissatisfaction.It was because they were not happy about T.O.P being among the cast of the second season of Netflix's worldwide hit series.Back in 2017, the Seoul Central District Court found T.O.P guilty of the use of marijuana, which is illegal in Korea.The 10-month jail term, suspended for two years, was delivered after T.O.P showed remorse and apologized to his fans.After that, he had not been active in the entertainment industry.During a live broadcast in 2020, T.O.P stressed that he was not going to make a comeback in Korea.He also made his departure from BIGBANG official via his Instagram post last month.T.O.P wanting to be included in the 'Squid Game 2' cast with his history of given a sentence for using illicit drug and his incomprehensible action about retirement, not only baffled a great number of Koreans but also made them furious.In Korea, most of the stars associated with social issues are not welcomed back when returning from their hiatus, as they believe those stars do not deserve love and support from the public.Since T.O.P even said that he was going to retire from the Korean show business, countless Koreans are going, "Seriously? Why him? I'm sure there are far more talented actors out there who could easily replace him. This is ridiculous." at the moment.Some are going as far as demanding Netflix Korea to get rid of T.O.P from the cast, saying, "I'm not going to watch the second season of 'Squid Game' if T.O.P is in it."Although it has been over a day, their anger shows no signs of abating. In fact, they are getting angrier.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_ttop' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)