[SBS Star] Na Yeong-seok Recalls Major On-Air Incident Involving Kim Hye Soo·Lee Byung Hun

Producer Na Yeong-seok recalled an incident that occurred during the live broadcast of one of the most prestigious film awards in South Korea, the Blue Dragon Film Awards.On June 28, Na Yeong-seok went over his web description and determined whether or not it was real.He nodded when he read a line that said he used to be extremely timid.He described his past self as an intense introvert who "couldn't even look the celebrities in the eyes without blushing", adding that he is not like that anymore.The producer read on, and the next line was about an incident he caused in his first year at the broadcaster when participated in the live broadcast of the Blue Dragon Film Awards that year."Yes, Let me explain.", he said, and the story of the day began."The hosts were placed in the waiting room in the recess between the three parts of the show. They were actors, Kim Hye Soo and Lee Byung Hun. My job was to accompany them to the stage before the next part of the ceremony starts.""The first part ended, and commercials were aired during the ten-minute break before the second part began. The ten minutes were almost gone, I knew I have to get them to the stage, but I couldn't. Just because I couldn't open the door.""I was so timid back then that I thought, 'God, can a mere mortal like me open the door of the room where the stars are in?'", he said, sinking into the desk with laughter.Na Yeong-seok then noted that, luckily, there was a special performance by a singer following the commercials."The singer sang two songs, and I was still waiting. The second song started and I heard a buzzing sound with the voice, saying, 'Hosts, standby.' I was wearing an in-ear device and the senior producer was shouting through it, 'Are the hosts ready?', but I couldn't respond.""'Now I must open the door.', I thought to myself but stopped again. Why? I didn't want to make the hosts stand and wait by getting to the stage too soon. I still was unsure when the second verse began."However, one voice eventually brought him to his senses."A thundering voice yelled directly through the in-ear device, 'Hey! Where have the hosts gone?'."According to Na Yeong-seok, the camera moved past the two host seats on the stage, allowing the senior producer, the head of the department, to notice the void."When he shouted, 'Na Yeong-seok, where on earth are the hosts?', I realized we really had to go. I opened the door, stepped in, and told Kim Hye Soo and Lee Byung Hun that we needed to hurry. Meanwhile, the song was heading towards the climax.""So I told the two stars, 'I think we should be running.' I grabbed Kim Hye Soo and Lee Byung Hun in their arms and dashed, but it was too late.", he explained.Na Yeong-seok went on to say that the trio arrived late, which caused a massive on-air incident.On that particular day, viewers saw something strange on television: the camera showed unoccupied seats for seven seconds before Kim Hye Soo and Lee Byung rushed in."I was yelled at so much that I was afraid my in-ear device would break. I've heard all the curses in the world. It was insane.""Now I can tell this story laughingly, but it was a big accident.", he concluded.(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)