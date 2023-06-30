[SBS Star] Hwa Sa Reportedly in a 5-Year Relationship with a Non-Celebrity Boyfriend

이미지 확대하기

Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO is reportedly in love with a non-celebrity boyfriend.On June 30, news outlet Sports Seoul released a report on Hwa Sa.The report stated that Hwa Sa is dating a guy who was born in 1983, 12 years older than she is.Her boyfriend does not work in the same field as Hwa Sa; he runs his own business.Their first encounter goes way back to five years ago when her boyfriend used to work in the music industry.At that time, Hwa Sa said to have made the first move; she asked him out.He was initially hesitant to go out with Hwa Sa because she is so much younger than he is and a well-known figure in the public.But after observing Hwa Sa's laid-back demeanor and her sincere feelings for him, he quickly gave in to her, and they started dating each other.One industry insider noted, "Whenever Hwa Sa has to make a big decision, her boyfriend offers her advice that you can just tell he gave from the bottom of his heart. He is the best mentor she has, and she relies on him a lot."According to him/her, their 5-year relationship is strong and stable.Hwa Sa made debut as a member of MAMAMOO with a digital single 'Don't Be Happy' in June 2014.Recently, the four members―Hwa Sa, Solar, Moon Byul and Whee In―have been focused on individual activities in the music scene rather than group activities.Then on June 26, Hwa Sa's contract with her longtime management agency RBW Entertainment came to an end.It was previously revealed that she is in talks to join P NATION, which is a management agency singer PSY established.In regards to this report, Hwa Sa has not yet responded.(Credit= '_mariahwasa' Instagram)(SBS Star)