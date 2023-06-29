[SBS Star] "I Didn't!" Jang Keun Suk Enrages at a Comment Alleging that He Had a Nose Job

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jang Keun Suk went through heaven and hell reading comments on his YouTube video.On June 28, the twelfth episode of Jang Keun Suk's YouTube show was released.The episode featured Jang Keun Suk personally reading the comments from his previous YouTube videos.The actor's mood swung as he read both positive and hateful comments, resulting in a hilarious scene.First, he went to his channel's homepage and found a video with the most views, the one when he revealed his luxury home for the first time."There are two thousand and ten comments here.", he said and began skimming over the comments."Most celebrities, when they do the house reveal like this, appear to be living in a show house. I loved seeing the relatable side of you in addition to the gorgeous house. I subscribed!", his face lit up as he read the comment."I was hesitant to show my house at first, because showing it felt like exposing my naked self.", Jang Keun Suk said, adding, "But wow, imagine what I would have missed if I hadn't! I should've taken you all the way to the storage room."The next comment "fills your heart with hopes", Jang Keun Suk claimed."Wow, 'I like Jang Keun Suk more now after seeing his YouTube videos.'. Did you get what this statement implies? They said, 'I like Jang Keun Suk more now', not 'I like Jang Keun Suk now'. What a wonderful sign! People are finally getting the person I really am!", he said, visibly delighted.However, he had to encounter the not-so-lovely comments as well.He furiously scanned the hateful comments and gave his comebacks."'Not interested in another attention seeker.', well, if you're not interested, why did you click on the video in the first place? 'You're on YouTube now? Looks like someone's bank account has hit rock bottom.', first of all, thank you for adding a count to the views. And about the bank balances, should we compare the figures and see whose number is higher?"He became increasingly agitated as he read one by one, and the following one had him all wound up."This one said, 'Your nose is weird. Stop putting stuff in there.'", Jang Keun Suk's eyes widened as he read."How many times do I have to explain? I DID NOT!", the actor exclaimed and burst out laughing in frustration."Can't you hear this?", he screamed, his cheek flushed, "Don't you hear what I'm saying?""Hey, what do you think? Do you think I had a nose job?", he aggressively asked the producer.After a long pause, the producer whispered, "…I don't know.", and Jang Keun Suk broke out laughing."What was it now? What was that look on your face? I'll get grumpy.", the actor jokingly warned the producer.Then the next hilarious comment followed, which caused Jan Keun Suk to fall to the floor.'The Producer's no good. You should let him go.'(Credit= '나는 Jang Keun Suk' YouTube)(SBS Star)