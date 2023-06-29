[SBS Star] Netflix Releases the Cast of 'Squid Game 2' Including Former BIGBANG T.O.P

이미지 확대하기

T.O.P, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, is resuming his acting career with 'Squid Game 2'.Previously on June 18, Netflix Korea revealed the cast of the second season of their international hit series 'Squid Game'.The cast included returning members made up of Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo as well as four new members―Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul and Yang Dong-geun.Then today, they unveiled eight new additions to the second season of 'Squid Game', who are Park Gyuyoung, Jo Yuri, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, Lee Jin Uk, Roh Jae Won, Won Ji An and Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P).The majority of the new cast members are relatively inexperienced in the field, but they all have received praise for the ways they portrayed their most recent roles despite their limited experience.'Squid Game 2' marks T.O.P's return as an actor in years; nine years since Korean movie 'Tazza-The Hidden Card' and seven years since Chinese movie 'Out of Control'.In February last year, T.O.P chose not to renew the contract with his longtime management agency YG Entertainment.Last month, he made his departure from BIGBANG official through his Instagram, saying that he had already left BIGBANG some time ago and welcomed a new chapter of life since his leave.He also said that he has been busy trying new things in life, including his space travel later this year.It seems as though beginning to act again and joining 'Squid Game 2' were part of the things that he is doing to make his life more abundant.'Squid Game' exploded onto the TV scene in September 2021, with the first season eventually becoming the most-watched season of television in Netflix history with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, equating to 265.2 million views for the series.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'choi_seung_hyun_ttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)