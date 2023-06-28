뉴스
[SBS Star] SHINee Leaves Space for JONGHYUN During the Group's Recent Concert
[SBS Star] SHINee Leaves Space for JONGHYUN During the Group's Recent Concert

Published 2023.06.28
[SBS Star] SHINee Leaves Space for JONGHYUN During the Groups Recent Concert
K-pop boy group SHINee left space for the group's late member JONGHYUN during their concert last week. 

From June 23 to 25, SHINee held their 3-day concert 'Perfect Illumination' at KSPO Dome, Seoul. 

'Perfect Illumination' was SHINee's first concert in almost seven years. 

Only three of SHINee members―KEY, MINHO and TAEMIN were able to perform at this concert, since ONEW is currently on a break due to health issues. 

But the three guys did not let any audience down with their performance; in fact, their flawless performance impressed them. 

Including their encore performance, they performed as many as 27 songs. 
SHINee
During conversation times with the audience, they stood in the same order on all three days. 

KEY and MINHO stood closely with one another, while TAEMIN stood a little away from them. 

Fans were so focused on the show itself that they did not realize why they stood like that until the three magical days were over.  

They later discovered that the large gap between MINHO and TAEMIN was for JONGHYUN. 
SHINee
SHINee
When the members of SHINee used to take photos for official use, they always stood in order that went: ONEW, TAEMIN, JONGHYUN, MINHO, KEY. 

In the photo from the concert that MINHO uploaded on his Instagram on June 27, MINHO had tagged SHINee members in this exact order as well. 

Once fans learned that the members had purposely avoided standing right next to each other to leave space for JONGHYUN, they wept uncontrollably for ages. 
SHINee
Back in December 2017, JONGHYUN fell unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.

He was immediately taken to hospital, but JONGHYUN failed to regain his consciousness. 
SHINee
(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, 'choiminho_1209' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
