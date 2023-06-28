[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Tears Up Upon Receiving Na-eun's Sweet Letter on His Retirement Day

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Retired professional soccer player Park Joo-ho became emotional upon receiving his daughter Na-eun's heartfelt letter on the day of his retirement.On June 27 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Park Joo-ho's retirement ceremony, ending his 24-year career, was shown.A former defender for Suwon Football Club, his retirement ceremony was held at their home stadium―Suwon Sports Complex.Park Joo-ho, Na-eun, his sons Geon-hoo and Jin-woo walked into the stadium hand in hand.As the retiremeng ceremony went on, Park Joo-ho's eyes watered up, seeing his fellow players and the audience thanking, cheering and wishing him the best luck.Through the microphone, Park Joo-ho said with a shaky voice, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my parents and family members for making it possible for me to keep playing soccer. I wouldn't have been able to come this far without you."Choking up, Park Joo-ho continued, "I want to thank my wife Anna in particular, because she endured great hardships moving all the way to Korea for me and raising our children here. I also would like to say thank you to my children.""To this day, I haven't spent much time enjoying life, since I was always busy training and playing soccer. From now on, I wish to just live for me and my family. It's been a very pleasant journey. Thank you.", Park Joo-ho wiped the tears from his eyes with his hand.When Park Joo-ho returned home, he was surprised by the party that his chilren had prepared for him; they had decorated the living room with balloons and banners.Na-eun brought him a cake that she made with the boys earlier that day; on the top of the cake, they had drawn his squad number '6' on it.After that, she shyly took out a letter from her pocket and read it out to Park Joo-ho.The letter went, "Dad, I've been happy seeing you play soccer until now. And thank you for inviting me to your games. You've done your best, and if you're happy, I'm happy."While Park Joo-ho shed tears, Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo attacked him with kisses all over his face.Park Joo-ho commented, "Guys, you're making me cry again. I've cried enough at the stadium, you know. We'll travel here and there with each other, and make lots of memorable memories together, okay?"(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)