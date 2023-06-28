[SBS Star] SOYEON Regrets Leaving (G)I-DLE's Dorm, but Does Not Want to Go Back There?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's leader SOYEON revealed why she was the first one to leave the group's dorm.On June 27, a popular YouTube channel released an interview of SOYEON and two members of (G)I-DLE―YUQI, MIYEON.During the interview, the host Jang Do-youn commented, "Just wondering, who left the group's dorm first?"After seeing SOYEON pointing at herself, Jang Do-youn playfully asked, "Was the leave because you were sick of living with them?"SOYEON responded, "It was about two years ago that I moved out of the dorm. I did move out before anybody else, but I had a good reason for that."She explained further, "I had a studio outside the dorm. I kept sleeping in the studio after working there. So, I ended up getting a place where I could also use it as a studio."The leader of (G)I-DLE revealed that the next person to be out of the dorm was SHUHUA, and each member started leaving the dorm following SHUHUA, saying that it all happened naturally.When Jang Do-youn asked if there was any member in the dorm at the moment, MIYEON shouted out, "Me! I'm still there!"She continued, "I'm the only one living in the dorm now. It actually hasn't been too long since everybody left; we lived together until quite recently.", then as if she suddenly remembered something, she exclaimed, "Oh, MINNIE had a housewarming party not too long ago!"Then, Jang Do-youn curiously asked SOYEON, "Don't you feel lonely living by yourself though?"SOYEON admitted that living alone made her feel quite lonely, "Yeah, you're right. These days, I can't stop thinking about how lonely I feel. As time passes, I'm missing the dorm more and more."Jang Do-youn replied, "In that case, why don't you return to the dorm and live with them again?"To this, SOYEON flatly stated, "Oh, no. There's no need to go that far. We don't need to live together again.", making Jang Do-youn burst into laughter.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)