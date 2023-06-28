뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SOYEON Regrets Leaving (G)I-DLE's Dorm, but Does Not Want to Go Back There?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SOYEON Regrets Leaving (G)I-DLE's Dorm, but Does Not Want to Go Back There?

Published 2023.06.28 14:16 View Count
[SBS Star] SOYEON Regrets Leaving (G)I-DLEs Dorm, but Does Not Want to Go Back There?
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's leader SOYEON revealed why she was the first one to leave the group's dorm. 

On June 27, a popular YouTube channel released an interview of SOYEON and two members of (G)I-DLE―YUQI, MIYEON.

During the interview, the host Jang Do-youn commented, "Just wondering, who left the group's dorm first?"

After seeing SOYEON pointing at herself, Jang Do-youn playfully asked, "Was the leave because you were sick of living with them?" 

SOYEON responded, "It was about two years ago that I moved out of the dorm. I did move out before anybody else, but I had a good reason for that." 

She explained further, "I had a studio outside the dorm. I kept sleeping in the studio after working there. So, I ended up getting a place where I could also use it as a studio." 
(G)I-DLE
The leader of (G)I-DLE revealed that the next person to be out of the dorm was SHUHUA, and each member started leaving the dorm following SHUHUA, saying that it all happened naturally. 

When Jang Do-youn asked if there was any member in the dorm at the moment, MIYEON shouted out, "Me! I'm still there!" 

She continued, "I'm the only one living in the dorm now. It actually hasn't been too long since everybody left; we lived together until quite recently.", then as if she suddenly remembered something, she exclaimed, "Oh, MINNIE had a housewarming party not too long ago!" 
(G)I-DLE
Then, Jang Do-youn curiously asked SOYEON, "Don't you feel lonely living by yourself though?" 

SOYEON admitted that living alone made her feel quite lonely, "Yeah, you're right. These days, I can't stop thinking about how lonely I feel. As time passes, I'm missing the dorm more and more." 

Jang Do-youn replied, "In that case, why don't you return to the dorm and live with them again?" 

To this, SOYEON flatly stated, "Oh, no. There's no need to go that far. We don't need to live together again.", making Jang Do-youn burst into laughter. 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, CUBE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.