[SBS Star] Shin Hyunji Reveals Star-Studded Friends; She Hangs Out at Song Hye Kyo·JENNIE's Home

Model Shin Hyunji talked about her two best friends―actress Song Hye Kyo and JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK―on 'Strong Heart League'.On June 27, SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart League' aired an episode featuring Shin Hyunji.When introducing Shin Hyunji to the other guests, the hosts brought up the fact that Shin Hyunji is close friends with Song Hye Kyo and JENNIE.Shin Hyunji shyly smiled and commented, "Because of that, everyone thinks I'm like the most extroverted person in the world, but I'm honestly not. I'm not the sort of person who has a large circle of friends. The truth is, those two are my only friends. They both just happened to be superstars."After that, Shin Hyunji spilled some details that all hosts and guests wanted to know: how she got close to 15-year older Song Hye Kyo.The model went into detail, "Song Hye Kyo and I met when she came to one of the fashion events that I modeled. After that day, we bonded quickly. We often go out for a meal or glass of wine together, and she also cooks for me at her home from time to time."She continued to explain, "She knows I'm always watching my weight, so she makes various devil's tongue jelly dishes for me. On those days when I don't feel well, she would buy me some eels as well. The thing I adore most about her is how intently she pays attention to my worries. She is the best listener and adviser."Then, the hosts asked, "Have you told them about you joining 'Strong Heart League' today?", and Shin Hyunji's answer made them all instantly go, "Wow."This was her answer: "Oh, actually, I slept at JENNIE's home last night, so I came straight from her home. This morning, I told her that I was going on 'Strong Heart League', and she was like, 'Enjoy! Have fun! You're going to do so well.'"(Credit= SBS Strong Heart League, 'iamhyunjishin' Instagram)(SBS Star)