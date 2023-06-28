뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Hyunji Reveals Star-Studded Friends; She Hangs Out at Song Hye Kyo·JENNIE's Home
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Shin Hyunji Reveals Star-Studded Friends; She Hangs Out at Song Hye Kyo·JENNIE's Home

Published 2023.06.28 11:13 View Count
[SBS Star] Shin Hyunji Reveals Star-Studded Friends; She Hangs Out at Song Hye Kyo·JENNIEs Home
Model Shin Hyunji talked about her two best friends―actress Song Hye Kyo and JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK―on 'Strong Heart League'. 

On June 27, SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart League' aired an episode featuring Shin Hyunji. 

When introducing Shin Hyunji to the other guests, the hosts brought up the fact that Shin Hyunji is close friends with Song Hye Kyo and JENNIE. 

Shin Hyunji shyly smiled and commented, "Because of that, everyone thinks I'm like the most extroverted person in the world, but I'm honestly not. I'm not the sort of person who has a large circle of friends. The truth is, those two are my only friends. They both just happened to be superstars." 
Shin Hyunji
After that, Shin Hyunji spilled some details that all hosts and guests wanted to know: how she got close to 15-year older Song Hye Kyo.

The model went into detail, "Song Hye Kyo and I met when she came to one of the fashion events that I modeled. After that day, we bonded quickly. We often go out for a meal or glass of wine together, and she also cooks for me at her home from time to time." 

She continued to explain, "She knows I'm always watching my weight, so she makes various devil's tongue jelly dishes for me. On those days when I don't feel well, she would buy me some eels as well. The thing I adore most about her is how intently she pays attention to my worries. She is the best listener and adviser." 
Shin Hyunji
Then, the hosts asked, "Have you told them about you joining 'Strong Heart League' today?", and Shin Hyunji's answer made them all instantly go, "Wow." 

This was her answer: "Oh, actually, I slept at JENNIE's home last night, so I came straight from her home. This morning, I told her that I was going on 'Strong Heart League', and she was like, 'Enjoy! Have fun! You're going to do so well.'"  
Shin Hyunji
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart League, 'iamhyunjishin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.