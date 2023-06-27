뉴스
[SBS Star] Director Kim Yong-hwa Says There Is Something Special About EXO D.O. as an Actor
[SBS Star] Director Kim Yong-hwa Says There Is Something Special About EXO D.O. as an Actor

[SBS Star] Director Kim Yong-hwa Says There Is Something Special About EXO D.O. as an Actor
Diretor Kim Yong-hwa revealed what he felt was special about D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO as an actor. 

On June 27, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'The Moon' was held at CGV Yongsan, Seoul. 

The press conference was attended by Kim Yong-hwa, D.O., actress Kim Hee Ae and actor Sul Kyung Gu. 

Known for a film series 'Along with the Gods', Kim Yong-hwa previously caught the eye of everyone for casting D.O. in 'The Moon' right after wrapping up working on 'Along with the Gods' with him in 2020. 
D.O.
D.O.
During the talk, Kim Yong-hwa finally shared why he made the decision to cast D.O. as the character 'Hwang Seon-woo', "I have watched 'actor D.O.' from a close distance, and he is an actor that I absolutely adore." 

He carried on to explain, "I've heard his life story, from his upbringing to how he arrived at his current position. I probably know much more about him than most people. I believe he has the potential to become a great, great actor in the future." 

"He is someone who is selfless, a real man. But he also experienced personal setbacks in life; he shares those traits with 'Hwang Seon-woo'. He conceals those upsetting memories from other people though. That's his charm, I think. In my opinion, he will continue to succeed as an actor for a long time. In this field, individuals like him succeed. I hold him in high regard." 

As D.O. listened to all these compliments about him, he shyly smiled. 
D.O.
'The Moon' follows the dramatic story of Korea's first crewed lunar exploration mission. 'Hwang Seon-woo' is one of the crew members. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
