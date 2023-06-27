[SBS Star] VIDEO: JAEHYUN Carries Luggage for Staff as He Sees Her Struggling with It

이미지 확대하기

이번에도 스태프 가방 건내받아 들고 계단 내려가는 재현이 �� https://t.co/3gaVxEKPwi pic.twitter.com/Y0LTU4H84A — 누낳 (@nunanunak) June 22, 2023

JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT was spotted helping his female staff with her luggage.On June 23, a short video of JAEHYUN at the international airport in Milan, Italy, was posted online.The video showed JAEHYUN walking to the gate by himself with his staff members ahead of him.They were heading back to Korea following his attendance at a fashion event held by Prada―Italian luxury fashion house―as a brand ambassador.As they had to go down the stairs, one of his staff stopped to push the handle down on her carry-on suitcase.When she started walking toward the stairs with it, JAEHYUN noticed that she was struggling to walk properly since the suitcase was too large and heavy for her.He seemed careless, but he could not care more; he immediately made a gesture to the staff to hand him the luggage.Then, he carried it all the way down the stairs for her.Upon seeing how nice and caring he was for the staff, fans could not stop going on about his incredible personality.This was not the first time this year that JAEHYUN showed great care for his staff.Back in April when NCT's unit NCT 127 went to New York City, the United States, they participated in the Easter parade.At that time, JAEHYUN voluntarily carried a staff's backpack with him the whole time he was enjoying the parade.It was after noticing that the staff had too many other things to carry around that he asked the staff to give him the backpack.The constant kindness that he is showing is melting the hearts of fans across the globe.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)