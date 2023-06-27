[SBS Star] 'I'd Rather Die Than Marry Him' Hyomin's Past Post Rises After Ex Hwang Ui-jo's Scandal

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

As a scandal about star soccer player Hwang Ui-jo's private life broke, his ex-girlfriend, Hyomin of K-pop girl group T-ARA's past Instagram post resurfaced.In April of last year, Hyomin stated that she had been studying English and shared a photo of her notebook, in which she scribbled down sample sentences.It included the following sentence: 'I'd rather die than marry him', and she wrote 'LOL' next to it, which drew immediate media attention.She shortly removed the image, but suspicion alleging that the singer was referring to her ex-boyfriend Hwang Ui-jo when she wrote and posted the sentence, 'I'd rather die than marry him', has rapidly grown.Hyomin and the soccer player reportedly dated from November 2021 and split up in March 2022.This claim was grounded by the fact that she uploaded the post (April) shortly after their breakup (March).As the news spread more and more, the singer resorted to her Instagram Story to clarify."It was not addressed to anyone; it is one of the sample sentences from a textbook. I respectfully request that you stop generating false news.", she captioned a picture of her textbook page containing the troubling sentence.However, her post from a year ago is gaining new attention after a shocking expose on Hwang Ui-jo rattled the internet.On June 25, an unidentified Instagram user claiming to be someone who Hwang Ui-jo was seeing published a post revealing his private life."He has been tricking women into bed by pretending they are in a romantic relationship, and when he got what he wanted, he avoided acknowledging the relationship. He did it with countless women.", she wrote.The writer alleged that the soccer player videotaped multiple women's private moments with him while gaslighting them to do so, and collected the footage on his phone as well.It was also claimed that Hwang Ui-jo appeared to have no consent from the ladies in some of them.According to her, he has "victimized countless women, and some of them are celebrities".To verify the allegation, a photograph and video clip of a naked man―claimed to be Hwang Ui-jo―were also published.The post was deleted later that day, but the shocking claim and the leaked videos had already been widely spread to online communities and social media.Hwang Ui-jo's management agency fully denied the claim, stating that "strict legal action" will be taken against those who create and spread the rumor.Meanwhile, as the scandal grew, online users began looking into the soccer player's previous relationships.In the process, Hyomin and her past post have been unearthed, and her post with the sentence, 'I'd rather die than marry him', has gained fresh attention.(Credit= Online Community, 'SBS 뉴스' 'SBS Sports' YouTube, 'uj_sport' 'hyominnn' Instagram)(SBS Star)