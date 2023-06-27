뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'I'd Rather Die Than Marry Him' Hyomin's Past Post Rises After Ex Hwang Ui-jo's Scandal
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'I'd Rather Die Than Marry Him' Hyomin's Past Post Rises After Ex Hwang Ui-jo's Scandal

Published 2023.06.27 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Id Rather Die Than Marry Him Hyomins Past Post Rises After Ex Hwang Ui-jos Scandal
As a scandal about star soccer player Hwang Ui-jo's private life broke, his ex-girlfriend, Hyomin of K-pop girl group T-ARA's past Instagram post resurfaced.

In April of last year, Hyomin stated that she had been studying English and shared a photo of her notebook, in which she scribbled down sample sentences.

It included the following sentence: 'I'd rather die than marry him', and she wrote 'LOL' next to it, which drew immediate media attention.
Hyomin & Hwang Ui-jo
She shortly removed the image, but suspicion alleging that the singer was referring to her ex-boyfriend Hwang Ui-jo when she wrote and posted the sentence, 'I'd rather die than marry him', has rapidly grown.

Hyomin and the soccer player reportedly dated from November 2021 and split up in March 2022.

This claim was grounded by the fact that she uploaded the post (April) shortly after their breakup (March).

As the news spread more and more, the singer resorted to her Instagram Story to clarify.

"It was not addressed to anyone; it is one of the sample sentences from a textbook. I respectfully request that you stop generating false news.", she captioned a picture of her textbook page containing the troubling sentence.
Hyomin & Hwang Ui-jo
However, her post from a year ago is gaining new attention after a shocking expose on Hwang Ui-jo rattled the internet.

On June 25, an unidentified Instagram user claiming to be someone who Hwang Ui-jo was seeing published a post revealing his private life.

"He has been tricking women into bed by pretending they are in a romantic relationship, and when he got what he wanted, he avoided acknowledging the relationship. He did it with countless women.", she wrote.

The writer alleged that the soccer player videotaped multiple women's private moments with him while gaslighting them to do so, and collected the footage on his phone as well. 

It was also claimed that Hwang Ui-jo appeared to have no consent from the ladies in some of them.

According to her, he has "victimized countless women, and some of them are celebrities".

To verify the allegation, a photograph and video clip of a naked man―claimed to be Hwang Ui-jo―were also published.
Hyomin & Hwang Ui-jo
The post was deleted later that day, but the shocking claim and the leaked videos had already been widely spread to online communities and social media.

Hwang Ui-jo's management agency fully denied the claim, stating that "strict legal action" will be taken against those who create and spread the rumor.

Meanwhile, as the scandal grew, online users began looking into the soccer player's previous relationships.

In the process, Hyomin and her past post have been unearthed, and her post with the sentence, 'I'd rather die than marry him', has gained fresh attention.
Hyomin & Hwang Ui-jo
(Credit= Online Community, 'SBS 뉴스' 'SBS Sports' YouTube, 'uj_sport' 'hyominnn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.