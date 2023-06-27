[SBS Star] "She Does Nothing" A Group of Viewers in Korea Ask Song Ji-hyo to Leave 'Running Man'

이미지 확대하기

A group of viewers of 'Running Man' in Korea are demanding actress Song Ji-hyo to leave the show.On June 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members were seen having quizzes, eating some kong-guksu (noodles in cold soybean soup) and playing basketball together.Even when taking into account the basketball game was centered around male members, Song Ji-hyo's performance in this episode did not stand out as much as that of Jeon So Min, another female member.Certainly not everyone, but many viewers expressed their displeasure about her "Running Man" appearance after this episode had been broadcast.They questioned why she was still part of the show despite not making any effort to do anything during the show at all times.They explained that this was not the first time; in fact, her attitude on the show bothered them for years now and they have had enough of it.It is true that numerous complaints have been made about Song Ji-hyo's attitude on 'Running Man' in the last couple of years.A lot of viewers have voiced their opinions, saying how Song Ji-hyo "half-asses the shootings all the time, not saying a word and showing no interest throughout the shoot, which leads to her being considerably less noticeable than others who nobody would know if she wasn't there."Song Ji-hyo was not always criticized. Viwers actually loved her when 'Running Man' heavily focused on their iconic name tag games and she was the ace.But as the members aged, the show shifted to being more of a less physically-demanding fun talk show with a little bit of active games, and that was when Song Ji-hyo started looking as if she did not belong on the show.It is believed that it has to do with her personality―a quiet and shy person that does not enjoy actively taking part in talks or games."If doing television shows is not for her, Song Ji-hyo should really just depart from the show herself. If she can't, and is going to continue being on the show, her payment must be cut!", some viewers have been repeatedly saying.One longtime fan of Song Ji-hyo shared her honest thoughts on the matter, "I love the fact that I can see Song Ji-hyo on TV every week, but I do have to agree that she isn't doing so well on 'Running Man'. She had her 'role' back when Gary was around, and their on-air romance was one of the main reasons why people watched 'Running Man'."She went on, "Following Gary's leave though, she seemed quite lost on the show, not knowing what 'role' she should take next. But back then, she did amazingly with name tag games. It was okay until that time. She definitely became lost and still is after the show's overall concept changed."The fan concluded her thoughts by stating, "It's about time the production team steps in and gives her a 'role'."Song Ji-hyo has been a member of 'Running Man' for about 13 years since July 2010.She is reportedly paid between 4 and 5 million won (approximately 3,000 to 3,800 dollars) per shooting.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)