뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Haha Bus' Producer Has Never Seen a Sweet Celebrity Couple like HAHA ♥ Byul?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Haha Bus' Producer Has Never Seen a Sweet Celebrity Couple like HAHA ♥ Byul?

Published 2023.06.26 18:03 Updated 2023.06.26 18:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Haha Bus Producer Has Never Seen a Sweet Celebrity Couple like HAHA ♥ Byul?
'Haha Bus' producer Park Jin-young shared that she has never seen such a lovely celebrity couple like HAHA and Byul. 

On June 24, Park Jin-young sat down for an interview to tell how she feels about wrapping up the first season of ENA's television show 'Haha Bus' featuring HAHA and Byul's family. 

Regarding HAHA and Byul, Park Jin-young smiled and said, "I've seen a lot of celebrity couples in my life, but I've never seen any couple like HAHA and Byul before. They seemed so close and affectionate. HAHA and Byul were always together on site, and I've witnessed HAHA giving Byul a shoulder massage during a break and stuff."

"Whenever HAHA saw something, he would tell Byul, 'Let's go there together soon.', 'Let's do that together in the future.' It was really sweet to see them like that. They're such a lovely couple." 
HAHA and Byul's family
Then, Park Jin-young described what kind of father HAHA is, "I wouldn't say HAHA was the typical celebrity dad that I've seen. I initially wanted to get the serious side of HAHA on tape, but he just wasn't that kind of dad. He was super playful and fun." 

She continued, "He would play with the children, and talk to them as if he was their good friend. After filming the second episode, I realized that was his way of parenting. I believe, because of that, his children love him that much, and are comfortable to be around him." 
HAHA and Byul's family
Afterward, the producer praised Byul's parenting to the skies, "I found Byul's parenting fascinating. She is able to speak to them rationally, and get them to think in a rational manner. One time, Song begged to go on a ship, crying her eyes out. We wanted to ask the captain and get her on board, but Byul took her somewhere quiet for a talk for a bit." 

"As their conversation went on, I could tell that Song had calmed herself down. I was impressed. I think they have all grown up to be good children all thanks to Byul.", she added. 
HAHA and Byul's family
HAHA and Byul married each other in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.

Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter Song in 2019. 

(Credit= 'quanhaha79' 'sweetstar0001' Instagram, ENA Haha Bus)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.