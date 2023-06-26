[SBS Star] 'Haha Bus' Producer Has Never Seen a Sweet Celebrity Couple like HAHA ♥ Byul?

On June 24, Park Jin-young sat down for an interview to tell how she feels about wrapping up the first season of ENA's television show 'Haha Bus' featuring HAHA and Byul's family.
Regarding HAHA and Byul, Park Jin-young smiled and said, "I've seen a lot of celebrity couples in my life, but I've never seen any couple like HAHA and Byul before. They seemed so close and affectionate. HAHA and Byul were always together on site, and I've witnessed HAHA giving Byul a shoulder massage during a break and stuff."
"Whenever HAHA saw something, he would tell Byul, 'Let's go there together soon.', 'Let's do that together in the future.' It was really sweet to see them like that. They're such a lovely couple."
She continued, "He would play with the children, and talk to them as if he was their good friend. After filming the second episode, I realized that was his way of parenting. I believe, because of that, his children love him that much, and are comfortable to be around him."
"As their conversation went on, I could tell that Song had calmed herself down. I was impressed. I think they have all grown up to be good children all thanks to Byul.", she added.
Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter Song in 2019.
