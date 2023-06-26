뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINTER Looks After 'Almost Blind in One Eye' NINGNING at 'Waterbomb'
WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa was seen looking after her fellow group member NINGNING, who is almost blind in one eye, at 'Waterbomb'. 

On June 25, aespa performed at an annual festival '2023 Waterbomb Seoul' that took place at Jamsil Auxiliary Stadium. 

On this day, aespa made the crowd go completely wild with their hit songs, 'Next Level', 'Thirsty', 'Illusion', 'YEPPI YEPPI', 'Spicy' and more. 

In the middle of their energetic performance, NINGNING happened to drop her goggles that she brought with her to cover her eyes while on stage; she did not realize that she dropped them. 

Thankfully, WINTER noticed this and picked the goggles up right away, then handed them to NINGNING when the song was over.
aespa
Those goggles were important for NINGNING to have with her at 'Waterbomb', because she previously revealed that she can barely see with her right eye due to surgery she had as a child. 

Back then, NINGNING woke up to find that her right eye was infected with Acanthamoeba keratitis when she was little, and Acanthamoeba already acted on NINGNING's eye before the doctors were able to treat it completely. 

And at 'Waterbomb' each year, at least one artist who performed there complained of water guns pointing directly at their face while performing. 

When it was confirmed that aespa was going to perform at 'Waterbomb' this year, many fans worried that some audience might attack NINGNING at 'Waterbomb' like other artists, not knowing about the condition of her eye.
 

Therefore, they strongly insisted that the agency cancel the group's 'Waterbomb' schedule. 

Instead of withdrawing from the lineup, however, aespa's agency found a way to protect NINGNING's eyes: the goggles. 

If nobody had noticed her goggles were gone, and could not find them, then it may not have been safe for NINGNING to continue being on stage. 
aespa
After their performance, the girls had a water fight with the audience, and while the intense fight was going on, WINTER made sure NINGNING was okay as well. 

NINGNING responded with a nod and smile to WINTER's question, "You okay? Are you okay?" 

Seeing WINTER take such great care of NINGNING melted the hearts of millions of fans around the world. 
 
(Credit= 'DaftTaengk' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
