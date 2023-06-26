[SBS Star] "I'm Maknae, but When We Argue..." TAEMIN Says No SHINee Members Can Beat Him

이미지 확대하기

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee confidently stated that nobody out of the members of his group could ever beat him, and it has to do with him being maknae―the youngest.On June 24 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', TAEMIN featured as a guest.On this day, TAEMIN was seen practicing for his upcoming group concert with the other members of SHINee at the agency dance studio.Since it was their first concert in three years, the four of them―TAEMIN, MINHO, ONEW and KEY―put a lot of time and effort into their practice.After their hardcore practice, they all went nostalgic about early debut times while on the topic of their 15th debut anniversary during a break.ONEW said, "I remember voice actors introducing us and our music on music shows, unlike how it gets done by fellow K-pop stars or actors these days. We were also watched by all other artists performing on that day when we rehearsed."MINHO added, "Ah yes, things really have changed. Not only that, but we didn't have GPS at that time. So, we had those thick maps of Korea in our vans. We used to perform at different festivals across Korea, and we constantly had to be on the phone with someone from that area to find our exact destination."He continued, "But the funniest part was TAEMIN stealing and collecting microphones from the festivals. It's just that we would think that we had handed back our microphones, but TAEMIN always ended up finding one in his pocket after we were already long gone from the site. Of course he didn't mean to, but he did accidentally steal(?) a lot of them. That's a fact."MINHO laughed and shared another hilarious story about TAEMIN, "Do you guys remember when TAEMIN lost his phone? He got a new phone right after losing his, right? Then, he lost the new one on the day of purchase. It was crazy. As he was looking under the seat of our van, he was like, 'Oh, I found it!' That was his old one. He found the other one after that as well."Sighing, KEY commented, "You had some serious issues, TAEMIN. I was genuinely worried about you."As the hosts in the studio watched the members of SHINee having this fun conversation, they asked TAEMIN, "Have you ever fought with them? Anyone there do you think it's easy to win when you two argue?"TAEMIN lightly smiled and said, "I'm actually the only one who had previously argued with all of them. I'm the kind of person who talks quite straightforwardly when I fight. From years of being maknae, and having the experience of fighting with each one of them, I came to the conclusion that being maknae is the best."He explained, "Every time we argued, they eventually became like, 'He's just too young. What can I do about that? Am I even going to gain anything if I win him? Gosh... What am I doing now?' That's why I'm the number one fighter of SHINee. No other members will ever be able to beat me.", then laughed.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)