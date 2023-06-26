[SBS Star] WJSN LUDA & Golden Child Choi Bomin Are Speculated to Be Together

이미지 확대하기

LUDA of K-pop girl group WJSN and Choi Bomin of boy group Golden Child are thought to be together.On June 24, LUDA uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel.The video centered around LUDA in her room talking about some of the most memorable days in 2022.From the beginning of the video, fans could not help but notice something in the left corner of the video.On a big white shelf, there was a photo of a guy that looked as if it was leaning against the wall.Soon after, the comment section was flooded with questions asking LUDA who the guy in the photo was.Some captured the video, and zoomed in to see if they could recognize him.The screenshots soon reached all popular online communities in Korea, and more people began digging in, trying to identify this guy.Not long later, it was discovered that the guy was Choi Bomin of Golden Child.The photo was one of the photos that his agency had released before that in fact was made into a poster; it turned out Choi Bomin's photo in LUDA's room was not a regular photo leaning against the wall, but a poster hanging on the wall over her shelf.They also found part of LUDA's recent chat with fans, talking about the type of guy she likes, and her description―big eyes without double eyelids, who has plump lips―matched Choi Bomin.This led them to believe that LUDA and Choi Bomin are secretly dating each other.While this was happening across online communities, LUDA re-uploaded her YouTube video.In the re-uploaded video, she covered the photo with a black box.What she did in the newly-posted video made everyone even more suspicious about their relationship.Both management agencies still have not given an official response to these rumors circulating on the Internet.(Credit= Online Community, Woollim Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment, '이루다' YouTube)(SBS Star)