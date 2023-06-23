뉴스
[SBS Star] "What's All This? Love-stagram...?" LISA & TAEYONG Are Thought to Be Dating
Published 2023.06.23 16:08 View Count
Words have been spreading that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and TAEYONG of boy group NCT are dating each other. 

On June 22, one post on a popular online community about LISA and TAEYONG started going around. 

The post questioned the relationship between LISA and TAEYONG; raised a possibility that they were in a romantic relationship. 

First, there were photos that LISA and TAEYONG uploaded on their Instagram at other times. 

Through these photos, it was discovered that they were recently at the two same spots outside Korea. 

The post also included photos/screenshots of them wearing the same jacket, hat, cap, and even pajamas. 

LISA and TAEYONG had the same phone case as well, just in a different color; black and purple. 
LISA and TAEYONG
LISA and TAEYONG
While many are claiming that it was ridiculous to come to the "they are together" conclusion just with these pictures, some believe that they might really be dating in real life. 

They said the same places and matching items in their pictures were something that could not be completely dismissed because a lot of Korean star couples have been caught dating this way in the past. 

Also, LISA and TAEYONG did make debut in the exact same year―2016, and their promotion periods often overlapped. 

This meant that they had plenty of opportunities to become close and at least start out as friends. 

In spite of their dating rumors spreading quickly online, neither agency has responded officially. 
LISA and TAEYONG
LISA and TAEYONG
LISA and TAEYONG
(Credit= Online Community, 'lalalalisa_m' 'taeoxo_nct' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
