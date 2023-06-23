뉴스
[SBS Star] "My Pants Ripped Off" Kim Seon Ho Shares an Accident He Had Filming Action Scenes
Actor Kim Seon Ho shared an incident he had during filming action scenes in his latest film, 'The Childe'.

On June 12, the star of 'The Childe', Kim Seon Ho had an interview with a news outlet about the film which was released on June 21.

The action noir film revolves around Korean-Filipino boxer 'Marco' (actor Kang Tae Ju) who is getting chased by 'Yoon-ju' (actress Go Ara), 'Han Yi-sa' (actor Kim Kang Woo), and a mystery problem-solver called 'Nobleman' (Gwigongja in Korean) (Kim Seon Ho).
Kim Seon Ho
Starring in a film for the first time, the actor shared how nervous he was during the film's premiere.

"I was nervous since it was my first press preview ever. That day, I couldn't properly watch the movie. When I saw myself on a big screen, I couldn't stop pointing out all my flaws. It was difficult watching the movie a year after filming. My acting in some of the scenes cringed me out. I even screamed at one point.", he frankly said.

"As an actor, it is difficult to watch my own performance. I'll go see it again.", the actor remarked, adding that the film's release has filled him with a range of emotions.
Kim Seon Ho
In his debut film, the actor took on a new challenge: action scenes.

Kim Seon Ho says he performed a variety of action scenes in the film, including a high-speed car chase.

"I was not afraid, but to be honest, it was difficult. We practiced for a long time.", he said.

The courageous actor claimed that he 'did it till he made it' for physically demanding action scenes, even if it meant risking getting a tear.

"We repeated until we got the right shot.", he explained, before admitting, "One of my pants ripped off during those sequences."
Kim Seon Ho
Kim Seon Ho wrapped up the interview by sharing his concerns and hopes now that his new work has been released.

"When I was filming 'The Childe', I hoped to be validated by comments like, 'Kim Seon Ho can do other things since he did that action film', 'Kim Seon Ho did a great job presenting noir action on his way'. I love getting compliments on my acting, but the glee of it only lasts three days. I hated myself for being so easily swayed by people's opinions. So, I aim to concentrate more on fully preparing for acting and less on what others think."
Kim Seon Ho
(Credit= STUDIO&NEW, 'MOVIE&NEW 무비앤뉴' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
