[SBS Star] Go Ara Illustrates How Close the Cast Members of 'Replay 1994' Still Are
[SBS Star] Go Ara Illustrates How Close the Cast Members of 'Replay 1994' Still Are

Published 2023.06.23
[SBS Star] Go Ara Illustrates How Close the Cast Members of Replay 1994 Still Are
Actress Go Ara illustrated the close friendship between the cast members of 'Replay 1994'.  

On June 22, Go Ara sat down for an interview to discuss her latest work 'The Childe'. 

Before speaking about 'The Childe', Go Ara mentioned that 2023 marks her 20th debut anniversary, and she finds it difficult to comprehend how quickly time has passed.

"When I was still busy trying to build my career in the industry in my early debut days, I thought to myself, 'I want to become the kind of actress that can play any roles.' I feel the same now; that thought never left me. It's certainly nice to act characters that I'm good at, but I would like to act as many characters as possible." 

Then, Go Ara remembered what she was like on site of her debut project 'Sharp', "Every time I was told off by the production staff on site, I would answer them loud and clear, 'I'm sorry! Let me try again!' I may have sounded like I was okay, but the reality was, I wasn't. I often cried. I had loads of lines to memorize, you know." 
Go Ara
Go Ara
Speaking of her famous work after 'Sharp', reporters could not help but mention tvN's drama 'Replay 1994', which aired in 2013.

About 'Replay 1994', Go Ara commented, "It's already been 10 years since 'Replay 1994' was aired. Even presently, we keep in frequent touch with each other. Our friendship is rock-solid. I spoke to Jung Woo on the phone yesterday as well."

She continued, "Actually, I messaged them at the beginning of the year, and arranged a gathering. At the gathering, I told them that we had to meet up again later in the year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the drama. At the time, the cast members were like, 'Hey, it's still January, and October is our anniversary. Isn't it too early to talk about the celebration?'" 

Laughing, she added, "I guess I was simply excited thinking about having another time together this year. So yeah, it looks like we're going to see one another again toward the end of this year!" 

As Go Ara wrapped up the topic, she explained that she is that one person in a group who always arranges a meet up to keep everybody in the group close, and she felt that she will remain close with the team of 'The Childe' as well. 
Go Ara
Go Ara
(Credit= New Studio, 'baroganatanatda' 'ara_go_0211' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
