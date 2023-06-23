[SBS Star] JUNHO Reveals On-Set Ad-lib Rivalry Between Him and Co-Star Yoona

이미지 확대하기

Actor/K-pop boy group 2PM member JUNHO revealed co-star Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's competitive side.JTBC's drama, 'King the Land' cast members appeared on the broadcaster's YouTube channel on June 22.The host, ShinDong of K-pop boy group Super Junior, gathered the six stars of the drama to talk about their experiences filming 'King the Land'.The first question went to JUNHO, on why it had taken the actor about a year and a half to return after his previous work."Well, I've been filming 'King the Land' for about ten months and just finished it.", the actor explained, surprising the host for an unusually long production period.JUNHO continued, "I think it took longer because we were filming in and outside the country.", adding that there will be a lot to see in the drama.The host asked the guests about any funny episodes they had while working on the drama for so long.JUNHO stated that he and actor Ahn Se-ha, who plays his secretary in the drama, have a common joke in which they seek to confound one another by improvising after properly delivering the lines from the script.However, according to JUNHO, there is another actor who is even more serious about ad-libbing."Me and Yoona, our characters have a romance going on. But it rarely goes exactly as written on the script.", he said.JUNHO said that they had a lot of discussions about how to make a better scene."We mixed and matched many lines during rehearsal, in an attempt to find the best combination.", the actor explained."If viewers have the opportunity to read the script after the drama ends, they may notice some differences between the written and spoken lines."Saying that Yoona was as enthusiastic about improvisation as himself, JUNHO revealed that there was an ongoing rivalry between them."The air between us was like, 'Oh, you're going with that?'", he remarked, portraying the competitive glare they exchanged on-site.Yoona agreed, saying, "I was always waiting for the next idea to spark.""I saw her getting out of people, staring at the wall in agony.", JUNHO disclosed, and the cast members burst out laughing on the table.(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)