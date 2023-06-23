[SBS Star] "Not a Good Idea" Lee Jang-woo Was Against Making Romance Public In the Past?

On June 22, Lee Jang Woo's dating news with Cho Hye Won was released, and both sides' agencies verified the news.
The couple is said to have first met co-starring in KBS' 2018 drama, 'My Only One', and had been dating for a long time.
In a 2014 interview with a news site, he said that his cousin, singer Hwanhee, inspired him to make his debut in show business as a singer, and that outstanding singing skill is a family inheritance.
Lee Jang-woo, then 29, offered an honest answer to the topic concerning dating and marriage.
He stated, "I believe that having a relationship with someone is crucial for an actor. If I found the right one, I may get married straight away. I'm not searching right now since I'm filming a drama, but I'm constantly looking."
When asked if he is willing to make a relationship public, if he has one, the actor gave an adamant response.
"Not so much, since I'm a passionate person when it comes to love. ", the actor replied.
He went on to say, "I don't think it's a good idea to make the relationship public when I'm not willing to marry that person.", revealing how serious he is in opening up about his love life.
A decade had gone, and while his preferred type may have shifted slightly, the actor may still feel the same when confirming a relationship.
Previously, the actor was rumored to be dating fellow actress Oh Yeon Seo, but he never confirmed the relationship.
Popular opinion on his recent romance confirmation is that Lee Jang-woo's relationship with Cho Hye Won is serious, even to the point of marriage.
(SBS Star)