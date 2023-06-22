[SBS Star] So Joo Yeon Says She Is "Constantly Flirting" with 'Dr. Romantic' Co-Star Kim Min Jae

이미지 확대하기

Actress So Joo Yeon opened up about her real-life relations with co-star Kim Min Jae whom she played as a couple in 'Dr. Romantic 3'.So Joo Yeon had an interview with a news source on June 19 about her latest work, SBS' drama 'Dr. Romantic 3'.The drama featuring medical professionals from Doldam Hospital wrapped up its third season on June 17.So Joo Yeon participated in the drama from its second season as an emergency physician 'Yoon Ah-reum' who falls in love with nurse 'Park Eun-tak' (Kim Min Jae).'Yoon Ah-reum' and 'Park Eun-tak', the couple's love story have received much love from the viewers.The actors' relations in real life have garnered attention as well, since they look so cute together.So Joo Yeon expressed her feelings about ending her on-screen romance with Kim Min Jae for two consecutive seasons."We got more comfortable with each other in season 3 than we did in the previous season. We talked a lot.", she said, adding, "Kim Min Jae is a very thoughtful person. He always makes me feel grateful when I think about him."Their chemistry as a couple has gathered a slew of fans to root for their romance not just on screen, but also in real life.When the behind-the-scenes footage of So Joo Yeon and Kim Min Jae were revealed last month, their affectionate exchange made the 'Dr. Romantic 3' fans wish they were dating.From the start of the video, they were constantly flirting with each other.Kim Min Jae could not get a grip of himself for a while after So Joo Yeon told him he is good-looking.Whenever the actors' eyes met, they could not help but grin.Of course, the comment section exploded with excited fans' rave.When asked about the video, the actress stated that she noticed the comments praising how adorable they are together."Yeah, I saw a lot of comments asking us to date, and it was nice and flattering.", she remarked."Kim Min Jae and I are constantly flirting with each other, which is possible because there is no romantic feeling involved. We're just comfortable together.""Having those comments and reactions rooting for our romance makes me happy. I'd like to experience this type of chemistry with the co-actor again when I work on another work in the future."Meanwhile, Kim Min Jae will shortly be enlisted in the army.He stated in another interview that he will undoubtedly be enlisted this year.So Joo Yeon said that she was aware that her co-actor was set to enlist but did not know the exact date, adding, "It would be fun to go visit him in the army.""I'll get to see Kim Min Jae in a uniform that is not scrubs. It'll be amusing and cool to see the new side of him.", she said.(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 3, 'SBS NOW / SBS 공식 채널' YouTube)(SBS Star)