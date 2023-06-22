뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Concludes BTS JUNGKOOK Can Become a Professional Boxer
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Concludes BTS JUNGKOOK Can Become a Professional Boxer

Published 2023.06.22 16:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Concludes BTS JUNGKOOK Can Become a Professional Boxer
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon believes that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has the potential to become a professional boxer. 

Recently, Choo Sung Hoon visited Singapore, and had an interview with one of the magazines there. 

During his interview, Choo Sung Hoon mentioned sparring with JUNGKOOK a short while ago. 

Choo Sung Hoon said, "JUNGKOOK has really good boxing skills. I was surprised. I actually think JUNGKOOK has the potential to become a professional boxer if he focused on it." 

He continued, "He's a singer, so he can't fully concentrate on his training, but if he did, he could certainly become a professional boxer. He's that good." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Then, Choo Sung Hoon remembered going to eat with JUNGKOOK following their practice, "JUNGKOOK eats, and also drinks a lot. The three of us went to a Korean barbecue restaurant, and we had a total of 25 servings of meat. 25 servings!", then chuckled. 

"Meat wasn't the only item that we had on their menu as well. As sides, we had kimchi-jjigae (kimchi soup), kimchi fried rice and kimchi ramen. JUNGKOOK really eats a lot.", he added with a smile. 

Afterward, the MMA fighter explained why he invited JUNGKOOK to train with him, "I invited him to train with me, because it's different when you are training with amateurs and with professionals. So, I wanted him to experience what it's like to train with a professional. JUNGKOOK told me that he wants to do it again." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Last year, JUNGKOOK uploaded a video of him boxing on Instagram. 

Under this video, Choo Sung Hoon expressed his desire to box with him one day. 

A couple of months later, Choo Sung Hoon posted a video of him sparring with JUNGKOOK on Instagram with the caption, "Nice fight." 
 

(Credit= 'herworldsingapore' TikTok, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.