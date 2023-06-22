[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Concludes BTS JUNGKOOK Can Become a Professional Boxer

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon believes that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has the potential to become a professional boxer.Recently, Choo Sung Hoon visited Singapore, and had an interview with one of the magazines there.During his interview, Choo Sung Hoon mentioned sparring with JUNGKOOK a short while ago.Choo Sung Hoon said, "JUNGKOOK has really good boxing skills. I was surprised. I actually think JUNGKOOK has the potential to become a professional boxer if he focused on it."He continued, "He's a singer, so he can't fully concentrate on his training, but if he did, he could certainly become a professional boxer. He's that good."Then, Choo Sung Hoon remembered going to eat with JUNGKOOK following their practice, "JUNGKOOK eats, and also drinks a lot. The three of us went to a Korean barbecue restaurant, and we had a total of 25 servings of meat. 25 servings!", then chuckled."Meat wasn't the only item that we had on their menu as well. As sides, we had kimchi-jjigae (kimchi soup), kimchi fried rice and kimchi ramen. JUNGKOOK really eats a lot.", he added with a smile.Afterward, the MMA fighter explained why he invited JUNGKOOK to train with him, "I invited him to train with me, because it's different when you are training with amateurs and with professionals. So, I wanted him to experience what it's like to train with a professional. JUNGKOOK told me that he wants to do it again."Last year, JUNGKOOK uploaded a video of him boxing on Instagram.Under this video, Choo Sung Hoon expressed his desire to box with him one day.A couple of months later, Choo Sung Hoon posted a video of him sparring with JUNGKOOK on Instagram with the caption, "Nice fight."(Credit= 'herworldsingapore' TikTok, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)