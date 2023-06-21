뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Claims that He Feels Uncomfortable Making His Personal Life Public
Published 2023.06.21 17:18 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Claims that He Feels Uncomfortable Making His Personal Life Public
Actor Park Seo Jun claims that he feels pressured and uncomfortable about making his private life public. 

In the afternoon of June 20, one news outlet reported that Park Seo Jun and YouTuber/singer xooos were dating each other. 

Both Park Seo Jun's and xooos' agencies responded to this report by stating that they were unable to confirm any details because it was a personal matter.
Park Seo Jun
On June 21, Park Seo Jun attended a press conference for his upcoming movie 'Concrete Utopia'.

As this marked his first public appearance since the news was released, it was not weird that all eyes were on him and what he has to say. 

It was obvious that he was going to get questions related to dating rumors at the press conference, even though it was for his movie. 

Unsurprisingly, he was thrown one as soon as the Q&A began. 
Park Seo Jun
Park Seo Jun did not completely avoid answering the question; he briefly delivered his thoughts on the matter. 

"I'm currently busy filming another project, so it was much later that I found out the news broke. After learning about the news, I simply thought to myself, 'This truly shows how much love and attention I'm receiving from such a great number of people. I should be thankful for that.'" 

A little firmly, Park Seo Jun stated, "But, I feel pressured and uncomfortable to reveal my private life to the public. That's just the kind of person I am. I don't think I can say anything more about it than this, because it's a private matter as well."

He continued after a short pause, "On top of that, it's our 'Concrete Utopia' team's first public promotion schedule, so it would be nice if everybody could show more interest in the movie." 

His vague response―not confirming nor denying his rumors―is raising suspicions of the relationship of the two stars even more right now. 
Park Seo Jun
Born in 1988, Park Seo Jun is 36 years old in Korean age, while xooos was born in 1994, making her 30 (Korean age); they are six years apart. 

Not long ago, Park Seo Jun and xooos were spotted in London, England, together, wearing matching sneakers, and xooos recently shared her favorite place in Seoul, which was a place inside a Park Seo Jun-owned building. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
