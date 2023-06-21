[SBS Star] Yoon Bock-hee Shares Keanu Reeves' Response to Geon-hoo Being His Lookalike

On June 20, KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' unveiled an episode that showed Park Joo-ho and his three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo―inviting Yoon Bock-hee to their home and spending time with her.
Before Yoon Bock-hee went to their house, she told the production staff that she is a huge fan of Geon-hoo.
She said, "I've been a fan of Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo for like five and a half years. I especially love Geon-hoo. I've watched him on TV ever since he was six months old, and I don't think I've ever loved anyone like this before."
Blushing with shyness, she continued, "I'm nervous and excited about meeting them today. It almost feels like the time when I was going out to meet my boyfriend in my 20s. Actually, I think I'm more nervous and excited now. It's always been my wish to meet them. Thank you for inviting me.", then shrieked.
In return, they gave her necklaces of flowers as a token of welcome, as if she was in Hawaii.
She appeared to be overjoyed, to be around the three children that she had been wanting to see for years.
As Yoon Bock-hee showed Park Joo-ho their conversation on social media, Park Joo-ho replied, "Whoa, so you weren't trying to fool me around or anything. Wow."
(Credit= Red Eyes Entertainment, KBS The Return of Superman, Online Community)
(SBS Star)