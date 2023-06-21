[SBS Star] Yoon Bock-hee Shares Keanu Reeves' Response to Geon-hoo Being His Lookalike

이미지 확대하기

Singer Yoon Bock-hee shared how Canadian actor Keanu Reeves responded to Geon-hoo, the first son of retired soccer player Park Joo-ho, being his lookalike.On June 20, KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' unveiled an episode that showed Park Joo-ho and his three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo―inviting Yoon Bock-hee to their home and spending time with her.Before Yoon Bock-hee went to their house, she told the production staff that she is a huge fan of Geon-hoo.She said, "I've been a fan of Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo for like five and a half years. I especially love Geon-hoo. I've watched him on TV ever since he was six months old, and I don't think I've ever loved anyone like this before."Blushing with shyness, she continued, "I'm nervous and excited about meeting them today. It almost feels like the time when I was going out to meet my boyfriend in my 20s. Actually, I think I'm more nervous and excited now. It's always been my wish to meet them. Thank you for inviting me.", then shrieked.Yoon Bock-hee smiled as soon as she walked into their house and saw them in real life; she handed them some gifts that she brought with her.In return, they gave her necklaces of flowers as a token of welcome, as if she was in Hawaii.She appeared to be overjoyed, to be around the three children that she had been wanting to see for years.While speaking to Park Joo-ho, Yoon Bock-hee made him gasp in surprise by telling him an intriguing fact, "Today, I told Keanu Reeves that I was off to go see Geon-hoo, who looked just like him. Keanu and I are good friends. He told me to take as many photos as possible."As Yoon Bock-hee showed Park Joo-ho their conversation on social media, Park Joo-ho replied, "Whoa, so you weren't trying to fool me around or anything. Wow."Recently, Geon-hoo's photos went viral online, because he looked exactly like Keanu Reeves during his early childhood days.(Credit= Red Eyes Entertainment, KBS The Return of Superman, Online Community)(SBS Star)