[SBS Star] xooos' Dating Rumor with Park Seo Jun Casts New Light on Her Past Comments
[SBS Star] xooos' Dating Rumor with Park Seo Jun Casts New Light on Her Past Comments

Published 2023.06.21 15:54

Published 2023.06.21 15:54 View Count
[SBS Star] xooos Dating Rumor with Park Seo Jun Casts New Light on Her Past Comments
xooos, a popular YouTuber/singer who has recently sparked romance rumors with actor Park Seo Jun, had previously spoken about marriage, which now resurfaced.

On June 20, the internet went crazy over a romance rumor involving Park Seo Jun and a star YouTuber named xooos.

Both of their agencies stated that it is "the artist's privacy", avoiding a direct response.

xooos, who made her debut with KBS' 2015 drama, 'The Producers' as a bandmate to K-pop girl group member 'Cindy' (actress IU), is now a YouTuber with 1.54 million subscribers.

The 30-year-old's cover of American singer/songwriter Charlie Puth's 'Light Switch' has received over 30 million views.
xooos & Park Seo Jun
Three months ago, xooos guested on cartoonist/entertainer Kian84's YouTube show, and her chat about marriage has gained new attention.

In the video, she mentioned one thing when the host Kian84 asked if there was anything she wanted his help on.

"It's not really my concern, but my agency wants me to communicate with my subscribers more. They want me to post more personal stuff on Instagram and YouTube, but I don't have much to share because I'm usually at home. How should I proceed?", she said.

Kian84's advice went like this: "Say you're dating someone, you should upload how it goes on your channel. '1: The First Date', '2: We're about to Break Up'…"

The cartoonist's advice has bewildered the YouTuber so much that she turned her head to cover her face, exclaiming, "Please, stop!"

"'3: We Took Out Separate Paths…', see? This is how you achieve success on YouTube. You'll get a million views in a split second.", Kian84 added, and xooos could not stop laughing.

She replied, "I'm not sure if I could do that."
xooos & Park Seo Jun
Then, xooos moved on to more personal worries.

"I'd like to marry someone in the future, but I'm worried since many marriages end in divorce.", she said, and the host agreed.

He claimed that the magnitude of marriage makes it a bigger deal than it actually is, adding, "People invite both of their parents on their wedding day, and I think that inviting just one of them is enough."

"It'd be like, 'Dad, this time, it's your turn.'.", Kian84's drastic solution left xooos in shock, followed by uncontrollable laughing.

When xooos asked Kian84 how he felt about being a forty-something, the cartoonist said it was better when he was younger.

He returned the question to the YouTuber, and she replied, "Of course, I would be raising children at that age!", inadvertently leaving Kian84, single, dumbstruck.

Her conversation with Kian84 about marriage and raising a child makes you wonder if she is thinking of one with Park Seo Jun. 
xooos & Park Seo Jun
xooos & Park Seo Jun

(Credit= '인생84' 'KBS Drama Classic' YouTube, 'xooos_' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.