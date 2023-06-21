뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Min-joon Describes How Much Brother-in-Law G-DRAGON Adores His Son
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Min-joon Describes How Much Brother-in-Law G-DRAGON Adores His Son

Published 2023.06.21 13:58 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Min-joon Describes How Much Brother-in-Law G-DRAGON Adores His Son
Actor Kim Min-joon described how much his brother-in-law K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON loves his son. 

On June 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Kim Min-joon joined as a guest. 

During the conversation with the hosts, Kim Min-joon shared his love story with G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi; they got married in 2019.

Kim Min-joon stated, "From dating to marriage, everything fell into place quickly and smoothly as if it was supposed to happen. On our third date, I was like, 'I've got to marry this girl.' What happened was..."

He gave details, "At that time, she brought me some banchan (side dish), and the power of that banchan was strong. It was a spicy dried squid dish, and she had added some nuts in it. As soon as I had her banchan, I thought to myself, 'This is definitely something that I want to eat until the day I die.'" 
Kim Min-joon
Then, Lee Sang-min asked what it feels like for him to have become a father; Kim Min-joon and Kwon Da-mi's son 'Yi-deun' was born about 15 months ago.  

Kim Min-joon immediately commented, "It's indescribably magical.", then revealed who 'Yi-deun' resembles more: him or his wife, "He looks like myself in my younger days. He occasionally really reminds me of myself from childhood. It's crazy."
Kim Min-joon
"I heard that G-DRAGON adores him a lot.", Lee Sang-min responded. 

The actor went, "Oh, he does. G-DRAGON even made and gave my son the one-and-only pair of sneakers in this world. When he gifted my son the sneakers, I told him, 'Son, these sneakers hold a great value now, but they will be more valuable in the future.'" 

"How incredible!", Lee Sang-min exclaimed, then kept going, "G-DRAGON must have personally asked and received toddler-sized sneakers from the head office of the sneakers company, then turned them into special kinds afterward. That's art." 

Surprised that Lee Sang-min knew the exact process, Kim Min-joon wowed and said, "How did you know that? That's exactly how it worked!" 
Kim Min-joon
(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.