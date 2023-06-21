[SBS Star] Kim Min-joon Describes How Much Brother-in-Law G-DRAGON Adores His Son

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Min-joon described how much his brother-in-law K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON loves his son.On June 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Kim Min-joon joined as a guest.During the conversation with the hosts, Kim Min-joon shared his love story with G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi; they got married in 2019.Kim Min-joon stated, "From dating to marriage, everything fell into place quickly and smoothly as if it was supposed to happen. On our third date, I was like, 'I've got to marry this girl.' What happened was..."He gave details, "At that time, she brought me some banchan (side dish), and the power of that banchan was strong. It was a spicy dried squid dish, and she had added some nuts in it. As soon as I had her banchan, I thought to myself, 'This is definitely something that I want to eat until the day I die.'"Then, Lee Sang-min asked what it feels like for him to have become a father; Kim Min-joon and Kwon Da-mi's son 'Yi-deun' was born about 15 months ago.Kim Min-joon immediately commented, "It's indescribably magical.", then revealed who 'Yi-deun' resembles more: him or his wife, "He looks like myself in my younger days. He occasionally really reminds me of myself from childhood. It's crazy.""I heard that G-DRAGON adores him a lot.", Lee Sang-min responded.The actor went, "Oh, he does. G-DRAGON even made and gave my son the one-and-only pair of sneakers in this world. When he gifted my son the sneakers, I told him, 'Son, these sneakers hold a great value now, but they will be more valuable in the future.'""How incredible!", Lee Sang-min exclaimed, then kept going, "G-DRAGON must have personally asked and received toddler-sized sneakers from the head office of the sneakers company, then turned them into special kinds afterward. That's art."Surprised that Lee Sang-min knew the exact process, Kim Min-joon wowed and said, "How did you know that? That's exactly how it worked!"(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)