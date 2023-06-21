[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo, Kim Tae-hee, and Next: Im Ji Yeon Wishes to Work with Jun Ji Hyun

이미지 확대하기

After working with Song Hye Kyo in 'The Glory' and with Kim Tae-hee in 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', actress Im Ji Yeon has unveiled her next goal.Genie TV's new drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' held its production presentation on June 19.The drama's four stars, actors Kim Tae-hee, Im Ji Yeon, Kim Seung-o, Choi Jae Rim, and director Jung Ji-hyun attended the event.'Lies Hidden in My Garden' is a thriller about two women from very different backgrounds who become entwined with each other after an incident in the back garden.Kim Tae-hee portrayed 'Moon Joo-ran', a woman living a seemingly picture-perfect life until she smelled a strange stench from the back garden, and Im Ji Yeon played 'Chu Sang-eun' living a miserable life with a strong yearning to get out of it.The director showed his delight at having the best cast members."These actors, I wouldn't trade them for anything.", said he."Kim Tae-hee was and still is an iconic actress of our time. I started my career at an advertising company, and once, Kim Tae-hee was our primary model. It is an honor for me to be working with her."And about another lead, Im Ji Yeon, he remarked, "Our global star 'Park Yeon-jin'.", referring to her character's name in her recent hit, Netflix's 'The Glory'.The director's previous work included working with Song Hye Kyo, one of Korea's three most iconic actresses, Kim Tae-hee, Song Hye Kyo, and Jun Ji Hyun, often abbreviated to 'Tae-Hye-Ji', the actress troika.Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo's powerful portrayal of perpetrator-victim dynamics in 'The Glory' has left a lasting impression on viewers.After the two main cast members of 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' were announced, many noticed Im Ji Yeon heading straight to Kim Tae-hee after working with Song Hye Kyo and had a silly―yet valid question: is she aiming to collect 'Tae-Hye-Ji'?"It actually did occur to me. When I found out that my counterpart is Kim Tae-hee, the 'Tae-Hye-Ji' troika sprang to mind since I'm working with her right after working with Song Hye Kyo. And It's such a pleasure. I am such a fan of them."Then, the actress playfully hinted at her next ambition."If given the opportunity, I would also love to work with Jun Ji Hyun.", she jokingly said.Im Ji Yeon continued by expressing her thoughts on being a part of 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'."After reading the script, I was itching to get started on this work. One thing I'd like to point out is that I wasn't attempting to earn acceptance by portraying a victim after being a villain in my previous work. That was not what I had in mind. When I read the script, 'Chu Sang-eun' attracted my interest, and after reading the original novel, I fell in love. I just knew it was mine."(Credit= Genie TV, IEUM HASHTAG, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'limjjy2' Instagram)(SBS Star)